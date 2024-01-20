'Ghosts' on CBS is returning on Feb. 15, but we think the logline for the premiere hints that a main spirit hasn't been 'sucked off'

Fans of CBS’s Ghosts won’t have to wait much longer to learn the fate of their favorite Woodstone Mansion spirits. The season 3 premiere of Ghosts is set to air on Feb. 15. The show’s writers don’t plan on holding off on revealing which spirit was “sucked off” in the season 2 finale for too long. While the premiere is still a few weeks away, the released logline suggests that a main house ghost is unlikely to be the spirit to leave.

Season 2 of ‘Ghosts’ ended on a major cliffhanger

The SAG-AFTRA strike pushed back the return date of many beloved TV shows. Ghosts fans were extra bummed about the delay because their series ended on a major cliffhanger. In the season 2 finale, Sam watches a bright light take a spirit from Woodstone Mansion off to heaven. The episode ended before Sam, Jay, and the viewers learned which ghost had moved on.

Sam and Jay in ‘Ghosts’ | Bertrand Calmeau/CBS ©2023 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Getting “sucked off” is the term the spirits use for ghosts who leave the mansion and move on to heaven. Hetty noted that ghosts have been sucked off in the past, but it rarely happens. Fans saw Sam’s mom get sucked off. They’ve yet to see a Woodstone Mansion spirit head to the next realm. Who could be the one who left? We don’t think it’s a main ghost.

A season 3 ‘Ghosts’ logline suggests a main ghost did not leave Woodstone Mansion

Now that the wait is only weeks away, CBS is releasing info about the season premiere of some of its shows. According to TV Insider, a logline for the Ghosts season premiere has been released. The logline informs fans that they’ll see Sam, Jay, and the remaining ghosts work to figure out which spirit was sucked off at the end of season 2.

While the logline doesn’t give much away, the wording might offer viewers a clue about the newly departed spirit. Most of the main ghosts spend their time together. It seems unlikely that if a main ghost had passed over, they would have done so out of the view of the other ghosts. Since everyone has to come together to figure out who left the mansion, it probably isn’t someone that Sam sees regularly. In short, if a main ghost left, the episode would likely open with that fact. We think the logline suggests a secondary spirit was the one to be called home.

So, who is the most likely ghost to head out?

Despite theories that a main house ghost didn’t pass over to heaven, which spirit has left the property remains important to fans. Since the release of the logline, fans have taken to social media to discuss which side ghost might be the one to leave in season 3. We have a theory of our own.

Brandon Scott Jones as Isaac | Bertrand Calmeau/CBS ©2022 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved

We think Nigel Chessum was possibly the ghost who departed Woodstone Mansion. While the writers and John Hartman, the actor who portrays Nigel, have remained quiet, it could be Nigel for a few reasons. The series established the fact that spirits get “sucked off” when they’ve resolved the issues keeping them “stuck” in the place they died. Nigel and Isaac resolved their problems just before the light appeared. Perhaps the resolution of their relationship issues left Nigel feeling contented enough to move on to the next realm.

Despite not being one of the “main” ghosts, fans would still be sad to see Nigel go. The British Lieutenant Colonel is still a fan favorite. The development of his relationship with Isaac has been a bright spot in the comedy.

Odessa A’Zion as Stephanie | CBS ©2022 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved

Nigel isn’t the only option for being sucked off. It’s possible Stephanie, the attic ghost, has left Woodstone Mansion. The light Sam saw before the end of the season 2 finale was situated over the mansion’s attic. If the location of the light is supposed to be a clue, the only plausible answer would be Stephanie. Her disappearance wouldn’t deeply affect the spirits in any significant way. Still, it seems too easy. We didn’t see Stephanie work through her angst during season 2.