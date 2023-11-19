'Ghosts' fans will get to return to Woodstone Mansion in February 2024. The end of the SAG-AFTRA strike has sent the cast back to the set.

Ghosts will return to CBS for season 3 now that the SAG-AFTRA strike has officially ended. Fans of the series have been waiting for months to find out which spirit, if any, were “sucked off” in the season 2 finale. Now, the wait is almost over. CBS has spent the days since the end of the strike working out a schedule that will ensure new content makes it to viewers as quickly as possible. It seems like the network has prioritized its biggest hits since season 3 of Ghosts has an official premiere date.

When will ‘Ghosts’ season 3 premiere?

CBS has wasted no time updating viewers about their altered 2024 TV schedule. Shortly after the guild reached an agreement with production companies, CBS got to work trying to figure out exactly when their most popular shows could return with new seasons. According to Variety, Ghosts season 3 now has an official premiere date of Feb. 15.

Sam and Jay in ‘Ghosts’ | Bertrand Calmeau/CBS via Getty Images

The series will occupy its traditional timeslot of 8:30 pm on Thursdays and follow Young Sheldon. CBS has not released additional details about how many episodes that season will include or when the season finale will air. While Ghosts is just getting started, Young Sheldon will conclude with its seventh abbreviated season. That juggernaut spinoff of The Big Bang Theory already has a finale date.

Before the premiere, fans can enjoy the UK version of the series

While the season 3 premiere is still a few months away, there is plenty of content for Ghosts fans to enjoy in the interim. Before the strike ended, CBS came up with a creative way to keep fans of the series entertained. Instead of simply repeating previous episodes, the network opted to show episodes of the British version of Ghosts.

The network premiered the UK version of Ghosts on Nov. 16, just a week after the SAG-AFTRA strike came to an end. The plan was in place before the successful negotiations. It looks like CBS will be sticking to it until at least February when the American version of the series officially returns.

While it’s great that the American version of the sitcom is ready to resolve the massive season 2 cliffhanger, what will become of the UK version of the series for American viewers? CBS does not appear to have any plans to continue airing the British version once their own version is ready to premiere. That doesn’t mean fans can’t still follow along, though. The UK version of Ghosts is currently available to stream on Paramount+ and the Roku Channel.

Sheila Carrasco as Flower, Román Zaragoza as Sasappis, Richie Moriarty as Pete,Devan Chandler Long as Thorfinn and Danielle Pinnock as Alberta | Bertrand Calmeau/CBS via Getty Images

There is still no word on which spirit was “sucked off” during the season 2 finale. Fans will need to wait for the season 3 premiere of Ghosts to find out the fate of their beloved Woodstone Mansion spirits.