The SAG-AFTRA strike might be coming to a close soon. The guild and network CEOs are once again at the negotiating table. That doesn’t mean that the end of the strike will lead to new content immediately. Some networks have devised creative solutions to keep viewers interested while the details of a new deal are ironed out. CBS has come up with a game plan for Ghosts fans. While the show’s third season won’t be returning this month, fans of the series will get the chance to delve into the UK version of the show on network television.

CBS will air the British version of ‘Ghosts’ while fans await season 3

CBS isn’t waiting around for the strike to end and new content to be delivered. The network, which has topped the most-watched charts for several years, is planning to provide audiences with content they’ve never seen before, even if it isn’t exactly new.

To keep fans of Ghosts happy, the network will begin airing the UK version of the show starting on Nov. 16. A rerun of an episode of the American version of the series will follow up a UK episode. According to USA Today, the UK episodes will air in Ghosts’ original timeslot and directly follow reruns of Young Sheldon.

How many seasons of the original ‘Ghosts’ are there?

While there is hope that the SAG-AFTRA strike could end soon, CBS has enough content from the BBC version of the series to satisfy fans for a while. The series premiered on BBC One in 2019. Since it first premiered, there have been five seasons, or “series,” of the beloved show. That doesn’t mean there are more episodes of the original, though.

Each season of the BBC One version contains just six episodes. Seasons 2 through 5 also include one special each. In total, the original version of Ghosts has aired 34 episodes. The American version of the series has aired just two seasons so far but has already provided the audience with 40 episodes.

The cast of ‘Ghosts’ | Jonathan Wenk/CBS via Getty Images

Despite the creative game plan and the fresh content, Ghosts fans will anxiously await the return of Sam, Jay, and their favorite spirits. After all, everyone wants to know who got sucked off at the end of season 2. While we don’t know if the American version of the series will follow in the footsteps of the UK version just yet, if it does, fans are likely to say goodbye to an important spirit.