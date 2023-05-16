Which Ghost Got ‘Sucked Off’ in the Season Finale: 3 Theories

Ghosts fans watched the season 2 finale of the famed series on Thursday and were given a massive cliffhanger to end the season. In the final moments of the season, viewers watched one of the beloved ghosts get “sucked off,” but they did not find out which one it was. It’ll be some time before season 3 airs, and we learn the fate of the Woodstone Mansion ghosts. Until then, we have a few theories about which one might have been taken to the afterlife.

Sam and Jay in ‘Ghosts’ | Bertrand Calmeau/CBS ©2023 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

One of the basement ghosts might have been ‘sucked off’

One Reddit user pointed out that one of the basement ghosts had decidedly more screentime in season 2 than in season 1. The ghost, Nancy, is the cholera ghost who seemed the least satisfied with her basement situation.

Following several visits upstairs, we can’t help but wonder if the ghost is going to be granted her freedom after spending nearly two centuries in the dingy basement of Woodstone Mansion. There isn’t much evidence to back up the theory, but it’s one we like.

Viewers theorize that Stephanie’s time at Woodstone Mansion might be over

If one of the nameless basement ghosts wasn’t sucked off, fans are banking on Stephanie, the teenage attic ghost being the one who moved on to the next realm. Stephanie, a mean girl in life, was unhappy at Woodstone Mansion when she was first introduced. In season 2, she found love with one of the basement ghosts and was decidedly more pleasant. That may be all it took to get the ax murder victim to the other side.

The placement of the blinding light in the final moments of season 2 of Ghosts feels like a clue. Some fans believe that Stephanie may have been the ghost that has finally found her way to the afterlife because the light was positioned over the attic. Stephanie lived her ghostly existence in the mostly unused portion of the mansion.

Alberta or Nigel are the most likely options for a prominent ghost getting ‘sucked off’

Alberta Haynes and Nigel Chessum are two popular ghosts, with Alberta residing in the main mansion and Nigel spending much of his time with his British troops in the mansion’s shed. While both spirits are popular with fans, their season 2 storylines have come full circle, creating a path for either ghost to be sucked off.

the cast of ‘Ghosts’ | Bertrand Calmeau/CBS ©2023 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Nigel and Issac’s relationship has progressed, and Nigel has accepted his death at the hands of his now love. The duo have spent years liking each other from afar. His death and unrequited feelings for Issac may have been the unfinished business keeping him tied to Woodstone Mansion. With those issues resolved, his path should be clear to be sucked off.

Alberta also has answers to questions that plagued her throughout her time at Woodstone Mansion. Alberta learned that she was, in fact, murdered and that Hetty’s son was her murderer. During the tail end of season 2, Alberta also discovered that her sister did not betray her. With all of her questions answered, there is really no reason for Alberta to remain at Woodstone. Aside from the sheer popularity of the character, that is. It’s possible Alberta was the ghost that was sucked off. Still, we don’t think this theory is likely. It would be the most emotionally trying option, though.

CBS has not announced an official premiere date for season 3. We assume it will be back in the fall.