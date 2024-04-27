TLC hasn't made an announcement about the future of 'Little People, Big World,' but Amy Roloff says she's not currently filming for the show.

Zach and Tori Roloff are moving on. The longtime Little People, Big World cast members have left the TLC reality series. The couple said their goodbyes in the show’s season 25 finale on April 23.

Zach and Tori Roloff quit ‘Little People, Big World’

Zach and Tori confirmed their LPBW exit in a February episode of their podcast, Raising Heights.

“We are not [coming back] … This last cycle was rough between the family, the farm deal and we’re done with that. We’ve moved on,” Zach said, referring to his dispute with his dad, Matt Roloff, over the sale of the family farm.

In what was presumably their final scene for the show, Zach and Tori reflected on their new life in Washington State, where they live in a large house on 2 acres of land with their three kids: Jackson, 6, Lilah, 4, and Josiah, 23 months. The family previously lived in Portland, Ore.

“I think that we’ve created a life here that I don’t think could have been created anywhere else,” Tori said. “I think we’ve found an independency and we’ve found just our own space. This is all ours and it has nothing to do with anyone else.”

“It’s good to have space,” Zach said. “We needed to do our own thing.”

Is ‘Little People, Big World’ canceled?

Little People, Big World premiered in 2006. It followed Amy and Matt Roloff, who are both little people, and their four kids: Zach, who is a little person, his average-sized twin brother Jeremy, and their average-sized siblings Jacob and Molly.

Zach was the only one of the Roloff siblings who still appeared on the show. Jacob exited in 2016. Molly left around the same time. Jeremy and his wife Audrey Roloff stepped away from filming in 2018. Amy and Matt divorced in 2016. Amy is remarried to Chris Marek, while Matt is engaged to Caryn Chandler. Both of their spouses now appear on the LPBW.

It’s not clear if Little People, Big World will continue after Zach and Tori’s departure. TLC billed the April 23 episode as a season finale but has not made any announcement about whether there will be a season 26. In an Instagram live on April 25, Amy said she was not currently filming and she wasn’t sure what the future held for the show.

Matt Roloff says he’ll ‘always’ love all of his kids

The Little People, Big World Season 25 finale ended with Matt and Amy reflecting on their journey.

“I would not have imagined where I’m at today 30 years ago,” Amy said in a solo interview. “I had a whole, totally different picture of where my life would be, where our family life would be. And in a lot of way it’s better, it’s richer.”

As a child, Matt could only dream of living the life he does now.

“Growing up as a kid, with all my physical challenges, I always hoped that one day I could raise a family and maybe have a piece of land … I think Roloff farm will remain in the family for another generation,” he said.

Though the situation with Zach is painful, Matt and Amy agreed that the Roloffs are still a family.

“I’m always gonna love the kids. All of them,” Matt said in a chat with Amy, Caryn, and Chris. “And they’re always going to be welcome.”

“We’re still little people, and it’s still a big world out there,” Amy said.

Little People, Big World is streaming on Max.

For more on the entertainment world and exclusive interviews, subscribe to Showbiz Cheat Sheet’s YouTube channel.