Zach and Tori Roloff are moving on. The Little People, Big World stars will not return for future seasons of the TLC reality show, they recently announced.

Zach and Tori Roloff confirm rumored ‘LPBW’ exit

Zach, 33, and Tori, 31, confirmed their decision to leave his family’s long-running series shortly after the season 25 premiere. Rumors have been swirling for some time that the couple did not plan to continue filming.

“We are not coming back to Little People, Big World. Like, we are done,” Tori said in a YouTube video posted on Feb. 22. “That part of our lives, that chapter, has closed.”

“Multiple reasons” contributed to the couple’s decision to stop participating in Little People, Big World, Zach said.

“They haven’t asked us back, technically,” he explained. “This last cycle was rough. Between the family, the farm deal. We were done with it.”

“It’s hard to put everything into a project that you no longer believe in,” Tori said. “It was hard to show up every day.”

Zach Roloff was ready to move on from ‘Little People, Big World’

Zach has spent more than half his life on reality TV. Little People, Big World’s first season, which premiered in 2006, was filmed when he was just 13 years old.

While he recognized the opportunities that came with being on TV, Zach said there were moments he wished could have been kept private.

“There’s episodes I regret and things I’ve said that I regret,” Zach shared.

Nonetheless, if given the chance again, he’d still choose to film. “I would do it again, but there are definite parts that I wish [I could change],” he said.

Now that Zach and Tori have kids of their own, they also had to think hard about whether they wanted their three children to grow up on TV. Their oldest son, Jackson, 6, has already pushed back against filming certain things, Tori said. That was “a huge reason for us stepping away,” she explained.

Other members of the Roloff family have already left the show

Zach’s parents, Matt and Amy Roloff, have three other children, including his twin brother Jeremy Roloff, his sister Molly Roloff, 30, and his brother Jacob Roloff, 27. While all four appeared on Little People, Big World, Zach is the only one of the Roloff siblings who was still involved in production.

Jacob left LPBW in 2016. “The family that is filmed is not my family,” he wrote in an Instagram post announcing his departure. “They are the Roloff Characters and I have scarcely anything in common with them, nor do I want to be a character myself.” Four years later, Jacob revealed that he’d been sexually abused by one of the show’s producers.

Jeremy and his wife Audrey Roloff announced in 2018 that they were quitting the show. Their last episode aired in 2019. Molly made her last appearance on Little People, Big World in the same year.

Amy and Matt Roloff still appear on Little People, Big World, despite divorcing in 2016. Their new partners, Amy’s husband Chris Marek, and Matt’s girlfriend Caryn Chandler, have also joined the cast. TLC has not announced whether the show will return for season 26.

Little People, Big World Season 25 airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET on TLC.

How to get help: If you or someone you know has been sexually abused, text HOME to the Crisis Text Line at 741741 for free and confidential support.

