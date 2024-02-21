'Little People, Big World' Season 25 includes footage of Matt Roloff telling Amy Roloff that Roloff Farms is all hers if he dies.

TLC’s Little People, Big World Season 25 is here, and fans are eager to hear about Matt Roloff’s plan for Roloff Farms. Amy Roloff sold Matt her half of Roloff Farms after their divorce. Jeremy and Zach Roloff were interested in buying some of the property, but they didn’t strike a deal with Matt. Now, a clip from the new season shows Matt telling Amy that he wants to leave her Roloff Farms in the event of his death.

‘Little People, Big World’ star Matt Roloff is leaving Roloff Farms to Amy Roloff

Roloff Farms has been a massive point of contention in Little People, Big World, and the disagreements continue in season 25. Matt Roloff owned all of Roloff Farms after his divorce from Amy Roloff. For awhile, he made money by putting the farm up for short-term rental. He later tried to sell Amy’s half of the property, but to no avail. Now, a new clip from the season shows Matt telling Amy that he wants to leave her Roloff Farms if he dies.

The clip shared by People starts with Matt and his fiancé, Caryn Chandler, speaking to Amy and her husband, Chris Marek.

“We’ve all but decided that when I die, we’re giving whatever piece of the farm I still have to Amy,” Matt tells Amy and Chris.

Amy shakes her head in disbelief. “I don’t even know how to comment on that,” she says.

Caryn tells producers that this idea was her own. “Let’s talk about the fact that I’m the one who had the idea that you leave everything you own, aside from Arizona, because that’s ours together, to Amy,” Caryn says. “Your family and the first part of your life built and worked for this farm. I came in later. And I don’t want it, and I don’t want to ever take anything away from the people that built it, the family, the kids. That is a definitive. Whether we get married or we don’t, the farm is off the table.”

Amy Roloff disapproved of Matt Roloff’s rental plan

‘Little People, Big World’ Season 25 stars Matt and Amy Roloff | Thos Robinson/Getty Images for Discovery

Little People, Big World Season 25 fans might be surprised to hear that Matt Roloff’s rental plan is no longer happening. After attaining the entire farm, Matt hoped to rent out half of the farm for additional income. He also wanted to rent the farm to the rest of the Roloff family for free. However, he later changed his mind. Matt wanted to sell the farm but struggled to find a buyer.

Amy Roloff told fans on Instagram Live that she disapproved of the Roloff Farms rental plan. “Matt owns it now; we all know it’s up for short rental,” she said. “I’m not a fan of that. … There’s a little part of me that I wish I would’ve taken that chance, that risk, and bought him out of the farmhouse property.”

Zach Roloff also hated the plan and spoke about it in season 24. “Kind of trying to just numb myself to everything,” Zach said of the rental plan. “It’s just irrelevant now. Like, if things worked out differently, it’s kind of ironic, like ridiculous, honestly. But, you know, the family, everything could’ve just been different. And instead, now he’s going to this plan B of renting it to strangers. A lot of it just doesn’t make sense.”

Little People, Big World Season 25 premieres on Tuesday, Feb. 20, 2024, at 9 p.m. ET on TLC.

For more on the entertainment world and exclusive interviews, subscribe to Showbiz Cheat Sheet’s YouTube channel.