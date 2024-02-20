Do Matt and Zach Roloff have a good relationship in 2024? Here's what to know about their relationship, as seen in 'Little People, Big World' Season 25.

TLC’s Little People, Big World Season 25 is here. Fans can’t wait to see what Zach and Matt Roloff’s relationship is like in the aftermath of the Roloff Farms drama. Previous seasons showed Matt hoping to sell Roloff Farms after buying Amy Roloff out.

While Zach wanted to own some of the property, he couldn’t strike a deal with his dad. So, where do the father and son stand now? Here’s what to know about Zach and Matt Roloff’s relationship in 2024.

‘Little People, Big World’ Season 25: Where do Matt and Zach Roloff stand now?

Little People, Big World fans know Matt and Zach Roloff have a contentious relationship. When Matt and Amy Roloff divorced, Amy decided to move off of Roloff Farms and sell her half back to Matt. Zach and Jeremy Roloff hoped to buy Amy’s portion and keep the land in the family. However, they couldn’t strike a deal with Matt. Matt later put Amy’s half of the farm up for sale, but it didn’t sell. He then turned Amy’s half of the farm into a rental property, allowing the family to rent the farm at no cost.

Zach was distraught with Matt for his decisions regarding the Roloff Farms property. As a result, Zach and Tori Roloff gave up on owning Roloff Farms and moved to Battle Ground, Washington.

So, where do Matt and Zach stand now? While Matt and Zach have talked through the years, they still haven’t fully repaired their relationship. In the Little People, Big World Season 25 trailer, Matt revealed that he and Caryn Chandler don’t regularly speak to Zach and Tori. Zach and Tori also don’t travel to Roloff Farms with their kids. Additionally, it appears Zach and Tori don’t make regular visits to see Amy.

“The family wasn’t put first on multiple occasions,” Zach says in the trailer. “That ship all sailed.”

Amy Roloff said her son and ex-husband’s relationship will ‘never be the same’

Little People, Big World Season 25 will shine a light on Zach and Matt Roloff’s relationship in 2024. However, it appears the father and son haven’t made much progress. Amy Roloff predicted in November 2022 that this might be the case.

“This is a situation that’s not Hollywood,” Amy told Entertainment Tonight at the time. “And it’s definitely not driven by episodes. I think people will just have to watch and see, but in the long run, my hope is that whatever works for them, they’ll come to something so that the kids and them can at least have some kind of relationship. They’ll never be the same. It’ll never be what it could have been, ever, ever, ever. But to work on what can it be. What does that look like moving forward in the future?”

Zach Roloff doesn’t seem to approve of Matt Roloff’s engagement to Caryn Chandler

The trailer for Little People, Big World Season 25 shows Matt Roloff and Caryn Chandler sharing the news of their engagement.

“I asked Caryn to marry me, and she said, ‘Yes,'” Matt told producers.

As for Zach Roloff’s feelings, he tells the cameras that he doesn’t want to comment on the situation.

“What did you think when your dad and Caryn got engaged?” producers asked Zach.

“I didn’t reply,” Zach said. “I don’t want to talk about it.”

In season 24, Zach and Tori Roloff explained why they didn’t want their kids spending time with Caryn. “There still hasn’t been any recognition from Caryn or my dad,” Zach said. “They still think they did nothing wrong. I don’t see how Caryn doesn’t see that my dad put her in a situation also where it’s like, you got into family business here. … I hold my dad responsible for that breakdown in that relationship.”

Little People, Big World Season 25 premieres on Tuesday, Feb. 20, 2024, at 9 p.m. ET on TLC.

