‘Little People, Big World’: The Roloff Family Remains Silent on Matt Roloff’s Engagement

TLC’s Little People, Big World fans have another engagement to celebrate. Matt Roloff and Caryn Chandler are officially engaged after six years of dating. While many loyal show viewers congratulated the couple on social media, the Roloffs have not publicly acknowledged the upcoming wedding.

The ‘Little People, Big World’ stars have yet to publicly comment on Matt Roloff’s engagement

Matt Roloff and Caryn Chandler in ‘Little People, Big World’ | TLC via YouTube

Matt Roloff and Caryn Chandler are officially engaged. Matt posted a photo to Instagram of him and Caryn linking arms while Caryn showed her ring to the camera. “She said Yes!” the post on April 19, 2023, reads. “#LPBW couple Matt and Caryn are engaged.”

Numerous fans commented on the post with their love and support — but none of the other Roloff family members did. Amy Roloff continues to post about her cooking and new spring fudge collection on her Instagram. And on her Instagram Stories, she posted about attending her weekly appointments and buying gifts for her grandchildren. She hasn’t mentioned anything about her ex-husband’s upcoming wedding on social media, and it’s unclear if she reached out privately.

As for Zach and Tori Roloff, they also haven’t posted about Matt and Caryn. The couple had a strained relationship with Matt and Caryn following the events over Roloff Farms in Little People, Big World Season 24. It’s unsurprising that they haven’t publicly reached out to congratulate the newly-engaged couple.

Jeremy and Audrey Roloff also haven’t mentioned the engagement, and neither have Jacob or Isabel Roloff.

Matt Roloff and Caryn Chandler are planning a 2024 wedding

The newly-engaged Little People, Big World couple will have their ceremony in 2024. “After six wonderful years together, I asked Caryn to marry me and she said yes!” Matt told TLC. “Our plan is to enjoy our engagement and we are looking forward to a simple but elegant wedding in 2024.”

It’s unclear where Matt and Caryn will have their “simple” wedding. It makes sense for them to tie the knot at Roloff Farms, as Matt still lives there. But that’s where Amy Roloff and Chris Marek had their wedding. It’s unclear if Caryn will want to get married at the same location as Amy given how Caryn had reservations about moving into Amy’s old home on Roloff Farms.

Chris spoke to Entertainment Tonight about Matt and Caryn’s wedding plans well before they announced the engagement. “We don’t know exactly when. They’re going to keep it kind of lowkey,” Amy’s husband shared. “Matt’s already shared that with me. It’ll be kind of lowkey and small.”

Will the newly-engaged couple invite Amy Roloff to the wedding?

Matt Roloff and Caryn Chandler haven’t made any announcements regarding who’s invited to the wedding. It seems unlikely they’ll invite Amy Roloff and Chris Marek given how Amy and Chris didn’t invite them to theirs.

“Chris and I debated whether to invite Matt and Caryn to the wedding, but we decided against it,” Amy said on the show, according to People. “I think it causes less drama and I think that’s better for everyone.”

“Initially when Matt offered us the farm, I thought it was just a given that we invite him and Caryn to join us, if they’d like to, you know, no obligation,” Chris added. “But then I saw where it could be awkward for some people that were going to be at the wedding and especially maybe for Amy.”

Fans will likely hear more about the wedding in Little People, Big World Season 25, which Amy verified is currently filming.

