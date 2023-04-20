‘Little People, Big World’ Star Matt Roloff Engaged to Caryn Chandler, Planning 2024 Wedding

He put a ring on it! Little People, Big World star Matt Roloff is engaged to his girlfriend Caryn Chandler.

Matt Roloff to wed Caryn Chandler

Caryn Chandler and Matt Roloff | TLC via YouTube

Matt shared his happy news in an April 19 Instagram post. The update included a photo of the beaming bride-to-be showing off her new engagement ring.

“After six wonderful years together, I asked Caryn to marry me and she said yes!” Matt told TLC. “Our plan is to enjoy our engagement and we are looking forward to a simple but elegant wedding in 2024.”

Matt and Caryn have been dating since 2017. They met when she was working at Roloff Farms and later began a relationship. In a March 2023 Instagram post celebrating Caryn’s birthday, Matt called her “the sweetest, kindest most beautiful soul I’ve ever met!.”

The ‘Little People, Big World’ star divorced Amy Roloff in 2016

Matt was previously married to his Little People, Big World co-star Amy Roloff for nearly 30 years. The couple divorced in 2016. They share four children: Twins Jeremy and Zach, 32; Molly, 29; and Jacob, 26.

After divorcing Matt, Amy went on to find love with Chris Marek, whom she married in August 2021. The ceremony took place at Roloff Farms, which Amy previously co-owned with her ex-husband. Since their split, Amy and Matt and their new partners have maintained a friendly relationship, as evidenced by a 2022 Instagram update showing Matt and Caryn spending time with Amy and Chris. They’ve even gone on vacations together, as seen on Little People, Big World (via YouTube).

There were clues the ‘LPBW’ star planned to announce his engagement soon

Dedicated followers of the Roloff family probably won’t be entirely surprised by Matt’s engagement. There have recently been some clues that the Little People, Big World cast member was planning on popping the question.

In his birthday post to Caryn, Matt said he hoped to celebrate “many, many more” birthdays with her, suggesting he was thinking seriously about their future together. Plus, he’s been hard at work building a new home on the Roloff Farms property, perhaps so he and Caryn could start married life together in a house that would be new to both of them.

At least one person who knows the couple predicted that a proposal was on the horizon.

“I think they’re definitely going to get married,” Amy’s husband Chris told Entertainment Tonight in 2022 (via YouTube). “We don’t know exactly when. They’re going to keep it kind of lowkey. Matt’s already shared that with me. It’ll be kind of lowkey and small.”

So, will Matt and Caryn’s big day be featured on an upcoming episode of Little People, Big World? We’ll have to wait and see. Amy has said that filming is underway on a new season, though TLC has not confirmed a renewal or air date. But there have also been reports that Caryn wants to quit the show, which means that even if the show continues, her and Matt’s wedding might happen off-screen.

For more on the entertainment world and exclusive interviews, subscribe to Showbiz Cheat Sheet’s YouTube channel.