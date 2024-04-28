Blake Shelton recently discussed the opening of his new bar, Ole Red, in Las Vegas. Here's why he tried contacting Taylor Swift about it.

Blake Shelton is one of the most notable names in country music — and, of course, he knows Taylor Swift. While Swift stepped into the world of pop and folk music in her later years as a songwriter, she began her career as a country sensation. Recently, Shelton noted that he’s written letters that he hoped would get back to Swift. Here’s why.

Blake Shelton said he wrote letters in the hopes of getting Taylor Swift to sing at his new bar

Blake Shelton has big plans for himself now that he’s no longer coaching on The Voice. Shelton left the music reality TV series after 23 seasons. And he made it clear that he has no intentions of returning. Now, he’s focused on spending time with Gwen Stefani’s boys and making new music. He also recently opened a new bar, Ole Red Las Vegas, which serves as a bar, dance hall, music venue, and restaurant.

“You don’t expect there to be this country music honky tonk right here on the strip, but it’s here and it feels like it’s here to stay,” Shelton told Entertainment Tonight about the new space. ” … It really does feel like you’ve stepped in through a portal and you’re in Nashville when you come through the doors, which is so perfect for Las Vegas because country music has always had a place here.” He added that he believes it’s going to be “great for the country music industry” to have the venue in Sin City.

While speaking with Entertainment Tonight reporter Cassie DiLaura, Shelton explained that he hopes to have huge stars bless the Ole Red stage, including Taylor Swift. “We’ve got a couple of letters I’ve written sent to the town that she lives in, hoping she’ll get them,” Shelton said.

“You don’t have her phone number?” DiLaura asked.

“No, I don’t have Taylor’s phone number,” Shelton laughed.

Blake Shelton and Taylor Swift have a history of trolling each other

Taylor Swift and Blake Shelton at the 47th Annual Academy of Country Music Awards in 2012 | Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Blake Shelton and Taylor Swift are very familiar with each other. Swift served as a mentor on The Voice while Shelton coached. And they’ve come across each other in the country music world.

“A lot of people don’t realize I raised Taylor Swift in the country music world, and she knows it,” Shelton joked with Entertainment Tonight in 2019. Shelton added that Swift “did great” as a mentor on The Voice. “She’s super smart, and she’s really good at looking at somebody’s performance and listening to them and being able to go, ‘I know a couple things here that instantly, I think, we can tweak on, and it will take it to the next level.’ She’s really good at that.”

Shelton has great compliments for Swift, but they still love to troll each other. When Swift appeared on The Voice as a mentor in 2019, she joked that she was “promised Blake Lively” instead of Shelton.

“I was promised Lively. But Shelton is cool too. SO excited to be on @NBCTheVoice with @blakeshelton tonight at 8/7c!” she tweeted. In addition to the tweet, Swift added a clip of her and Shelton with a cat filter over their faces on her phone.

The ‘God’s Country’ singer said he’d also love for Gwen Stefani to perform at his bar

Not only does Blake Shelton hope to see Taylor Swift perform at Ole Red Las Vegas, but he also hopes his wife, Gwen Stefani, will hit the stage. Shelton also mentioned that he’d love to see Dolly Parton and Beyoncé make guest appearances.

“I was hoping to get Beyoncé to do a little something,” he said while speaking to Entertainment Tonight.

Of course, fans love when Stefani and Shelton perform together. Stefani treasures those moments as well.

“I love being in a band with Blake,” she said while speaking to ALT 98.7 FM. “It feels like we’re in a band. When we first got together, you know, I didn’t really know much about country music. The first show I’d ever been to in my life, when my parents picked me up from Girl Scouts, it was like, ‘OK, me and my parents are gonna go see a show.’ … And we saw Emmylou Harris. That was the closest to country. … Meeting Blake, I learned a lot about country music in the last nine years.”

