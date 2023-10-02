Did Blake Shelton put Taylor Swift on the map? Here's what the ex-star of 'The Voice' had to say about 'raising' her in the country music scene.

NBC’s The Voice Season 24 brings newcomer Reba McEntire on as a judge after Blake Shelton’s departure. Shelton was a staple on the show, but his time has passed — though his wife, Gwen Stefani, returned to claim the win. In the past, Shelton once discussed how he “raised” superstar Taylor Swift when she first started her career in country music. Here’s what he said.

Blake Shelton from ‘The Voice’ said he ‘raised’ Taylor Swift

Blake Shelton became everyone’s favorite star in The Voice — ours included. He was, statistically speaking, the best coach to ever sit in the judge’s chair on the show. Now, in The Voice Season 24, his wife, Gwen Stefani, hopes to take home a win for their adorable family. But she’ll have to best John Legend, Niall Horan, and Reba McEntire, which is no easy feat.

While Taylor Swift isn’t a coach in The Voice Season 24, she’s in the news more than ever thanks to The Eras Tour. And her alleged relationship with the Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce has thrust her into the spotlight even more. Shelton and Swift knew each other quite well, especially when Swift started her country music career. The Voice coach once commented on how he “raised” Swift in the industry.

“A lot of people don’t realize I raised Taylor Swift in the country music world, and she knows it,” Shelton told Entertainment Tonight in 2019. He then commented on her mentorship in The Voice. “She did great, though, as a mentor, and she did it the first time and then coming back in this second time, it’s like she’s made for that,” he continued. “She’s super smart, and she’s really good at looking at somebody’s performance and listening to them and being able to go, ‘I know a couple things here that instantly, I think, we can tweak on, and it will take it to the next level.’ She’s really good at that.”

NBC used ‘The Voice’ and the pop star to promote the 2023 football season

Taylor Swift served as a mega-mentor on The Voice in 2019. While fans would love to see her return to the stage in The Voice Season 24, it seems unlikely given Swift’s tight schedule. But NBC did give her a special shoutout while using The Voice to promote the upcoming football games.

“We got a call from our friends at NBC Sports asking us to put tonight’s story in language that the legions of Swifties would understand,” The Voice host Carson Daly told the cameras on Sunday, Oct. 1, 2023. The clip posted to Twitter shows the Kansas City Chiefs and the New York Jets playing as Daly explains the game against the two teams. “So, Swifties, this is Sunday Night football,” he concluded after the explanation. “We really hope something enchanting makes you feel like this tonight.” The clip then showed Swift smiling at Travis Kelce from the bleachers.

