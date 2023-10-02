Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift are the new relationship that fans cannot get enough of, here’s an inside look at their ‘no pressure’ relationship.

Few things capture public interest like a celebrity love story that combines pro sports and global stardom. Enter Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift, whose budding relationship has been turning heads and setting social media aflame.

With the swirl of rumors and snapshots punctuating their every move, what makes this pair particularly compelling is the seemingly relaxed pace of their romance. Forget high-speed Hollywood affairs; this is a narrative of “no pressure,” striking a chord with fans and skeptics alike.

The first time Travis Kelce tried to meet Taylor Swift didn’t go so well

When Kansas City Chiefs tight end Kelce attended Swift’s Eras Tour this past summer, he had high hopes for a personal interaction with the pop sensation. But that dream didn’t materialize.

He opened up about the concert with his sibling, Jason Kelce of the Philadelphia Eagles, during a July 26 episode of their podcast New Heights.

Kelce explained that Swift avoids speaking before and after performances to preserve her vocal cords for her extensive set list.

Kelce then elaborated on his underlying reason for wanting to have a one-on-one with Swift.

“If you’re up on Taylor Swift concerts, there are friendship bracelets, and I had received a bunch of them, but I wanted to give Taylor Swift one with my number on it,” Kelce shared.

His statement led his brother to seek clarification: was Kelce referring to his jersey number or his contact number? With a mischievous smile, Kelce responded, “You can guess which.”

Kelce ended with a touch of light-hearted bitterness, stating that Swift doesn’t generally socialize with attendees.

A closer look at the Kansas City Chiefs star’s relationship with the pop star

Kelce seemed to bounce back from his unmet aspiration to personally encounter Swift during her concert. He even wished for her to visit Kansas City as a fan.

During a recent stint on The Pat McAfee Show, he revealed that he’d extended an invitation to the multiple Grammy Award-winning artist.

“I told her that I’ve seen her rock a stage in Arrowhead and she might have to come see me rock the stage at Arrowhead,” Kelce said. “We’ll see what happens in the near future.”

Swift accepted the invitation and showed up in Kansas City to watch Kelce score a touchdown.

Kelce and Swift left the stadium together following the game.

This wasn’t just fuel for Swift’s die-hard fans; it was an Internet frenzy when it was discovered that Kelce wore an ensemble known as the “1989 Sleep Set.”

While skeptics suggest that his attire was conveniently timed with the Oct. 27 launch of 1989 (Taylor’s Version), it could be interpreted as a love story in the making.

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift are enjoying a “no pressure” relationship

The budding romance between Kelce and Swift has sports fans and pop culture enthusiasts equally entranced. And her appearance at Kelce’s game only stoked the already raging fire of rumors about their potential romantic involvement.

While skeptics might brush it off as a public relations stunt, Swift’s decision to sit beside Donna Kelce, Travis’s mother, speaks volumes. Swift is usually pretty discrete when it comes to relationships.

Insiders told People that Kelce and Swift are keeping things relaxed and taking it one step at a time. One source pointed out that Swift was comfortably socializing with Kelce’s friends and family, marking her inaugural meeting with his parents.

“They’re just hanging out, and there’s no pressure,” the insider added.

After the game, the 33-year-old pair were filmed leaving the stadium together following the Chiefs’ decisive win. They were then seen driving away in one of Kelce’s personal vehicles.

Swift was spotted for the second week in a row in a luxury suite to watch Kelce and the Chiefs take on the New York Jets.

This time she brought her A-list squad, including Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman, and Sophie Turner to watch her new man and his team barely beat the Jets.