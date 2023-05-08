Blake Shelton’s 7 Best Moments on ‘The Voice’

After an impressive 23-season run on the popular singing competition, The Voice, country music sensation Blake Shelton is bidding farewell. As fans prepare for his departure, we take a fond look back at his seven most memorable moments on the show.

Blake Shelton | Trae Patton/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Image

1. Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton share a seat

Fans will never forget the iconic moment when Gwen Stefani sat perched on Shelton’s lap during a live airing of The Voice. Shelton couldn’t stop himself from grinning ear to ear while Stefani stunned in a floral jumpsuit.

This heartwarming moment between the beloved couple captured the attention of millions, and it remains a cherished memory for fans of The Voice.

2. ‘The Voice’ star gushes about his “Wifey”

One of the most memorable moments on The Voice came when Shelton referred to Stefani as his “wifey,” sending fans into a frenzy. This heartwarming moment showcased the depth of their love and the strong bond they share.

In fact, Shelton has gone on record to say that he loves working with his wife because it means he never has to be away from her.

3. Gwen Stefani takes on Blake Shelton

Despite the adorable moments they share on The Voice, Shelton and Stefani are no strangers to a little friendly competition. During Season 22, the couple found themselves vying for the same talented performers. Stefani later confessed that she would occasionally turn her chair just to mess with Shelton.

Stefani, of course, is not the only one who engaged in friendly banter with Shelton on the set of The Voice.

4. Adam Levine takes his feud with the country star to the next level

Shelton’s hilarious relationship with Adam Levine on The Voice is one for the ages. While the two often gave each other a hard time on the show, fans will never forget the time Levine pulled the ultimate prank.

Levine seemingly got his revenge when he covered Shelton’s beloved truck with a massive pile of manure.

5. The battle between Jessie Lawrence and Rose Short

Antics aside, Shelton has helped more contestants win than any other coach in the history of The Voice. During Season 17, Shelton showed his softer side when Jessie Lawrence and Rose Short delivered an electrifying performance in the Battle Rounds.

The judges were left torn over who to send home, which prompted Shelton to step in and save Lawrence from elimination. Needless to say, there wasn’t a dry eye left in the building.

6. The audition of Zach Bridges

Back in season 17, Zach Bridges moved Shelton when he performed “Ol’ Red,” one of the country star’s favorite songs.

In a heartfelt moment, Shelton shared with Bridges how important the song was to him and how it became one of his signature tunes. Bridges’ performance on The Voice reminded Shelton of the song’s timelessness and how it had impacted his life.

7. Kelly Clarkson ignites a sibling rivalry with her co-star on ‘The Voice’

Kelly Clarkson and Shelton have been friends for almost a decade and often teased each other on The Voice. Viewers won’t forget the time in 2018 when Shelton tried to use his previous wins to influence one of the contestants.

Clarkson interrupted him to remind him of her own win the previous year. The two made a bet that year, and when Clarkson won, Shelton had to refer to her as queen, something he did the following year.

Fans can catch Shelton’s last few episodes on The Voice Monday and Tuesday nights on NBC.