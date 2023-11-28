'The Voice' star Blake Shelton said there was a moment when he felt like he was 'getting married' to Gwen Stefani for a second time. Here's what happened.

NBC’s The Voice Season 24 continues with Gwen Stefani as a coach. And she’s holding her own without her husband, Blake Shelton, by her side. Shelton and Stefani met on The Voice when they were both going through tough divorces. And recently, Shelton shared why he felt like he was “getting married” to Stefani a second time.

‘The Voice’ star Blake Shelton said it ‘felt like’ he was marrying Gwen Stefani for the 2nd time

The Voice fans miss Blake Shelton, but he still appears in interviews to explain his laidback Oklahoma life with Gwen Stefani. Shelton and Stefani tied the knot in 2021, and they’ve been raving about each other ever since. When Shelton received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, he said Stefani’s speech to him made him feel like he was back on his wedding day.

“You know, it was crazy to hear her say … actually, it kind of felt like we were getting married again,” Shelton told an interviewer with NBC San Diego. “You know, she was reading her vows or something. I was like, woah! It’s incredible.”

Shelton went on to explain that Stefani sharing a speech with the world was a “big step,” as she hates public speaking. “She loves to sing and perform, but she hates speeches and speaking. So, I hate asking her to do that. But … there’s nobody else I’d wanna hear.”

Gwen Stefani teared up during her husband’s Hollywood Walk of Fame speech about her

While Blake Shelton received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, so did The Voice Season 24 coach Gwen Stefani. Like Stefani spoke for Shelton, Shelton spoke for his wife in October 2023. And his speech moved her to tears.

“She wasn’t like any other famous person I had ever met before,” Shelton said during his speech.”It was clear to me that she was a mother first and foremost before anything else in the world. That was her No. 1 job.”

“In my opinion, Gwen is the perfect person to receive a star on the Walk of Fame,” the country star continued. “From music, television, and movies, to fashion and beauty. She was risen to the top over and over again with her unique style that has made the world fall in love with her — not as much as me, though.”

He added that Stefani was born with “that one thing that no one could ever explain” that makes her noticeably special to everyone around her. “It’s that thing that she was born with that will make you stop and go, ‘Wait. Who is that? What’s her name? What does she do? Why do I love her already? What the hell?'” Shelton said. “That’s the thing that God gives you, and without question, God gave Gwen an extra scoop of it.”

The No Doubt frontwoman called her wedding day ‘one of the greatest moments’ of her life

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani have fond memories of their wedding day. While they were both married before meeting, Stefani still called her second wedding to Shelton “one of the greatest moments” she’s ever experienced. She reflected on married life while speaking to the Tell Me About It podcast.

“It feels like that, and it feels awesome, so I just feel so lucky,” Stefani added, according to Today. “My spiritual journey has really guided me towards this place of peace, and now I just need to figure out how to do the rest of my life.”

