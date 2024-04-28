Jeanette will 'cause a stir' in Hope Valley, 'When Calls the Heart' actor Chris McNally has said.

Lucas is about to confront a mysterious figure from his past on When Calls the Heart. In the April 28 episode of the Hallmark Channel drama, a woman named Jeanette Aucoin arrives in Hope Valley. And it looks like the character, who is played by Cecilia Deacon, could lead to some trouble for the new governor.

Jeanette ‘causes a stir’ in Hope Valley in the next episode of ‘When Call the Heart’

“We have a newcomer in Hope Valley in season 11 from Lucas’s past. Her name is Jeanette,” Lucas actor Chris McNally says in a behind-the-scenes video for Hallmark (via YouTube).

While this is the first time When Calls the Heart viewers have seen Jeanette, she’s not exactly new to the show.

“She’s been threaded through the story, through various seasons, ever since Lucas’s inception,” McNally explains.

Jeanette’s character has been mentioned several times in past seasons. She apparently works for the Treasury department, and she played a role in Lucas’s efforts to expose Wyman Walden’s shady dealing back in season 9.

“She’s got a bit of checkered past,” shares Kavan Smith, who plays Lee Coulter. “She’s very pretty.”

Jeanette’s reasons for visiting Hope Valley aren’t yet clear. But she definitely shakes things up in the small frontier town.

“Jeanette comes and I think she causes a stir, which I believe is her intention,” McNally says.

One big clue that Jeanette might have something sneakly up her sleeve? The episode in which she makes her debut is titled “Along Came a Spider.” There’s also a strong hint that she and Lucas have a romantic past.

“Believe it or not, I still care for you,” she tells him in a preview (via YouTube) when he asks why she’s come to Hope Valley. And she appears eager to meet Lucas’s former fiancée, Elizabeth (Erin Krakow).

“Have we met?” Elizabeth asks the other woman.

“No, but it’s high time we did,” Jeanette replies as a nervous Lucas looks on.

Who is new ‘When Calls the Heart’ actor Cecilia Deacon?

Jeanette will be played by Cecilia Deacon. She teased her When Calls the Heart debut in a recent Instagram post.

“Welp #hearties guess the secret’s out! Jeanette will be swinging by Hope Valley on April 28th. Can’t wait for you to meet her,” she wrote.

While Deacon is new to When Call the Heart, she’s not new to Hallmark. She’s had roles in several Hallmark movies, including A Timeless Christmas and Love at First Dance. Deacon also starred in the 2023 E! movie Why Can’t My Life Be a Rom-Com? and has appeared in episodes of Nancy Drew, Riverdale, So Help Me Todd, and Hudson & Rex.

When Calls the Heart airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Hallmark Channel. Episodes also stream on Peacock.

