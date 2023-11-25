'When Calls the Heart' star Chris McNally has also appeared in 'Firefly Lane' and 'Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies.'

What’s next for Lucas Bouchard? When Calls the Heart Season 10 featured a bittersweet journey for the Hope Valley saloon owner played by Chris McNally. While Lucas found new purpose thanks to an unexpected political career, he faced heartbreak when his fiancé Elizabeth (Erin Krakow) abruptly called off their wedding. The season finale left his fate up in the air. Though he’d triumphed in the race for governor, a mysterious election night confrontation seemed to have put him in jeopardy.

When Calls the Heart fans will have to wait until season 11 to find out what happens to Lucas. (The show returns to Hallmark Channel in 2024.) In the meantime, they can check out these movies and shows featuring Lucas Bouchard actor Chris McNally.

The ‘When Calls the Heart’ cast member has also appeared in many Hallmark Channel movies

Chris McNally in ‘3 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Ghost’ | ©2023 Hallmark Media/Photographer: Bettina Strauss

McNally is a familiar face at Hallmark Channel who has appeared in many movies for the network over the years. Most recently, he and his real-life partner Julie Gonzalo starred in the 2023 movie 3 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Ghost. His other Hallmark movies include A Tail of Love, The Sweetest Heart, Snowkissed, Sailing Into Love, and A Winter Princess.

Several of McNally’s Hallmark movies are available to watch on Hallmark Movies Now.

Chris McNally recently had roles in ‘Firefly Lane’ and ‘Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies’

Chris McNally in ‘Firefly Lane’ Season 2 | DIYAH PERA/NETFLIX

McNally has found a home at Hallmark Channel. But he’s also kept busy with roles on shows for other networks and streamers. Earlier in 2023, he played Rydell High teacher Leonard Daniels in the Paramount+ series Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies. He played Mr. Waverly, another high school teacher, in Firefly Lane Season 2. As a substitute English teacher, he encouraged an awkward Kate (Roan Curtis) to come out of her shell by giving her the lead role in a production of Romeo & Juliet.

Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies has been canceled and is no longer available to stream on Paramount+. However, it is available for purchase on Prime Video and Amazon. Firefly Lane Season 2 is streaming on Netflix.

McNally has also appeared in ‘Altered Carbon,’ ‘Supernatural,’ and ‘Riverdale’

In addition to When Calls the Heart and Firefly Lane, McNally has appeared in episodes of shows such as Altered Carbon, Supernatural, Lucifer, and Riverdale. He also played Cal Dennison in the 2019 Lifetime miniseries V.C. Andrews’ Heaven. On the big screen, he appeared in the 2016 comedy The Orchard and had a starring role in the 2013 queer rom-com John Apple Jack.

Being able to play a wide variety of characters – from a suave saloon owner to a supportive high teacher – was a major reason McNally got involved in acting in the first place, he’s said.

“I remember hearing something once that explains exactly how I feel when it comes to acting,” he said in a 2020 interview with My Devotional Thoughts. “I became an actor so that I could play different characters, not expose myself. I like portraying different characters and not being me in front of the camera.”

