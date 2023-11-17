Mike Hickam actor Ben Rosenbaum recently took to Instagram to share an update on 'When Calls the Heart' Season 11.

That’s a wrap on When Calls the Heart Season 11! The cast of the Hallmark Channel drama has finished work on the next season, according to a social media update from Mike Hickam actor Ben Rosenbaum.

‘When Calls the Heart’ cast member shares season 11 update

Ben Rosenbaum and Amanda Wong in ‘When Calls the Heart’ Season 10 | ©2023 Hallmark Media/Photographer: David Dolsen

Though it’s only been a month since the When Calls the Heart Season 10 finale aired, the show’s cast has been hard at work on new episodes for months. While many TV series had to pause production during the months-long SAG-AFTRA strike, When Calls the Heart received a waiver that allowed filming to continue over the summer. Now, it sounds like work is nearly done on the upcoming episodes.

On Nov. 16, Rosenbaum took to Instagram to share an update on the new season.

“The sun is setting on Season 11,” he captioned a photo of the Hope Valley set at dusk.

The post followed a lengthier message where he thanked their show’s loyal fans for their support.

“As we’re wrapping up Season 11 of @wcth_tv I just wanted to say thank you to the #Hearties for tuning in and continuing to share the experience of watching together on social media all through Season 10,” he wrote in the post. “We weren’t posting, but we were watching with you. It is not lost on us that you are the whole reason we get to come back and do this year after year and we are so grateful.”

‘When Calls the Heart’ returns in 2024

New episodes of When Calls the Heart will air on Hallmark Channel sometime in 2024. While there’s no premiere date yet, the network has released a brief teaser (via YouTube) for the new season. In the clip, Elizabeth Thornton (Erin Krakow) picks flowers outside while her young son Jack (Hyland Goodrich) plays nearby. She looks up as Mountie Nathan Grant (Kevin McGarry) rides up on his horse.

“There’s a change in the air, and inside me,” Elizabeth says in a voiceover. “What we make of our lives is up to us.”

Change is certainly in the air for Elizabeth, who abruptly called off her engagement to Lucas (Chris McNally) in the second-to-last episode of season 10. That move seemed to clear the way for her to pursue a romance with Nathan, and the Mountie and the schoolteacher appeared to be on the verge of declaring their feelings for each other in the last moments of the season finale. Then, Bill (Jack Wagner) rode up with an urgent (but vague) message regarding Lucas. It sounded like the newly elected governor was in danger, and Nathan and Elizabeth jumped on their horse to find out what was wrong.

Chris McNally will be back in season 11

Chris McNally and Erin Krakow in ‘When Calls the Heart’ Season 10 | ©2023 Hallmark Media/Photographer: David Dolsen

Though the season 10 finale left Lucas’s fate up in the air, the character is not leaving When Calls the Heart. In an interview with ETOnline, Krakow confirmed that McNally would be back for season 11. She also addressed the possibility of an Elizabeth-Nathan romance, saying that fans shouldn’t expect fireworks right away between the two.

“We take our time with any this,” she said. “We are intentionally being as respectful as we can, but it’s really important that Elizabeth has love in her life and we’re on that journey.”

