‘When Calls the Heart’: Erin Krakow Just Adopted an Adorable Puppy With Co-Star Ben Rosenbaum

When Calls the Heart star Erin Krakow has added a new member to her family. The Hallmark Channel actor has adopted a puppy, she revealed in a recent social media post that many fans also took to confirm her rumored relationship with co-star Ben Rosenbaum.

‘When Calls the Heart’ star Erin Krakow shows off her new puppy

Krakow recently took to Instagram to introduce fans to the adorable rescue dog she’d just adopted.

“Meet Willoughby. We adopted him a week ago and I already can’t imagine life without him,” she wrote.

Krakow went on to thank Tobie’s Small Dog Rescue for introducing her and her new pup and “bringing him into our lives.” She also gave a shout-out to fellow Hallmark actor Catherine Bell for connecting her with the rescue. Krakow also thanked pet expert Larissa Wohl, who has appeared on Hallmark’s now-canceled Home & Family, for “putting in a good word.”

“Ok gotta go get some more cuddles now,” she added.

Krakow adopted her dog with ‘When Calls the Heart’ co-star Ben Rosenbaum

Krakow’s post indicated that she didn’t adopt Willoughby on her own, and a tag offered a big clue as to the other pet parent’s identity. In addition to tagging the dog rescue, she tagged Rosenbaum.

On his Instagram, Rosenbaum also posted a photo of himself with the oh-so-cute puppy. “Willoughby mine?” he wrote. “Thank you @tobiessmalldogrescue he’s a dream come true!”

Willoughby (whose original name was Bubba) is a terrier poodle Aussie mix and “a little chunk of love,” according to the rescue’s Instagram. He “enjoys belly rubs and cuddling up in a cozy blanket.”

The posts seemed to confirm what many When Calls the Heart fans have long suspected: that Krakow and Rosenbaum are an item.

“The ‘we’ got me,” one person commented on Krakow’s post.

“I know and I’m happy for her! She’s so lucky so is Ben,” another replied.

Both Rosenbaum and Krakow have appeared on When Calls the Heart since the show premiered in 2014. He plays a character named Mike Hickam, while she plays schoolteacher Elizabeth Thornton in the long-running period drama.

Are Erin Krakow and Ben Rosenbaum dating?

Though Krakow and Rosenbaum haven’t officially announced that they are dating, there have been plenty of clues on social media that the two might be together. That includes what looked like a couple’s trip to Italy with their co-stars Kayla Wallace and Kevin McGarry that Krakow posted about in June (via Instagram). Krakow and Rosenbaum were also on hand when McGarry recently proposed to Wallace in New York City.

“Wishing our friends @imkaylawallace & @kevin_mcgarry_w a massive CONGRATULATIONS on their engagement!!! So happy for you both and thrilled we were all able to celebrate together in the big apple!” Krakow shared in an Instagram post.

“@erinkrakow and @ben_rosenbaum we will forever cherish your company and your photography skills during this special time,” Wallace replied.

