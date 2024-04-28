Sarah Ferguson 'must have talked to the Queen' about Prince Andrew, a royal biographer says.

Although they haven’t been husband and wife for decades, Sarah Ferguson’s still “loyal” to Prince Andrew. Why? Because, according to a royal biographer, she made a promise to the late Queen Elizabeth II. Ahead, why the Duchess of York will never “leave” the Duke of York.

Sarah’s looking ‘after’ Andrew as Queen Elizabeth asked

Discussing Sarah and Andrew on Royal Exclusive, royal biographer Ingrid Seward said: “Sarah is extremely loyal to Andrew,” (via The Sun).

“I do think she found, especially in the early years of her marriage, this arrogance that he has—a ‘don’t you know who I am’ entitlement,” the My Mother and I author continued. “She loved him, but I think she found that side of him difficult. But she has remained very loyal.”

Andrew and Sarah, both 64, were married for 10 years from 1986-1996. Since their split, they’ve remained close, living together at the Royal Lodge.

Occasionally, they step out together at royal family events alongside their daughters, Princess Beatrice, 35, and Princess Eugenie, 34. (Sarah has joined Andrew and other royals for Easter and a memorial service so far in 2024.)

Andrew, who is regarded as Queen Elizabeth’s favorite among her four children—there was even an episode of The Crown on the subject—has Sarah by his side. At least in part, Seward claimed, because of a conversation with the queen.

“Sarah must have talked to the Queen, and she must have said, ‘Please look after Andrew for me,” she shared. “And that’s what she [Sarah] is going to do.”

Since Queen Elizabeth’s death in September 2022, Andrew and Sarah have been caring for the late monarch’s beloved dogs.

Sarah’s not leaving Andrew, but they’re not likely getting remarried either

Seward continued, saying the likely scenario, in her opinion, is that Sarah and Andrew will continue as is.



“I don’t think she will leave him, and I don’t think they’ll get married again,” she said. “She is not going to walk out on Andrew because he supported her in all the various scandals she has been involved in.”

Speculation surrounding Andrew and Sarah remarrying has come up over the years, most recently with King Charles reportedly being OK with the idea.

“It wouldn’t look too good if she walked out on him,” the biographer went on. “She just wouldn’t. I don’t think she’s too loyal, she is just a really lovely character trait. She is very protective of him now because he needs protecting.”

Most recently, Andrew’s 2019 interview about Jeffrey Epstein—the one that led to him no longer being a working royal—has become a Netflix movie, with another on the way at Amazon.

“I can’t see the point of them remarrying unless it is for tax reasons,” Seward explained. “Maybe their daughters would like them to remarry. I think Fergie is better off being her own person.”

“She is still Sarah, Duchess of York. I don’t think there is anything that would make the life better for either of them if they got remarried.”

King Charles doesn’t get along with Sarah Ferguson

King Charles III and Sarah Ferguson | Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images

Seward’s comments come as a source claimed King Charles, who is undergoing cancer treatment along with Kate Middleton and Sarah, doesn’t get along with his former sister-in-law.

“Charles is not OK with Fergie. He can’t stand her in reality,” they said. “He thinks she’s brought embarrassment to the Royal Family in the past, and his relationship with his brother has been strained as a result.”

“They don’t get on personally,” the inside went on. “There’s so much baggage because he feels she sided with [Princess] Diana over [Queen] Camilla all those years ago.”