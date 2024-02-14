Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson still live together after their 10-year marriage ended in 1996, and remarrying is reportedly not out of the question.

Were Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson to give marriage another shot, they’d reportedly have King Charles III’s “blessing.” Ahead, what the Duke and Duchess of York’s second nuptials could look like. Plus, how their Christmas 2023 appearance “shifted the dial.” And why one royal biographer says Andrew and Ferguson’s “current arrangement” is likely to continue.

The king would give Andrew and Sarah his ‘blessing’ to get married again

It could be wedding bells for Andrew and Ferguson, the royal exes who have remained close decades after their 10-year marriage. Buckingham Palace hasn’t announced the union, but the Daily Mail’s Ephraim Hardcastle heard rumblings.

​”A source whispers that Charles has indicated to Andrew and Fergie that he would give his blessing,” Hardcastle wrote. Meanwhile, Andrew, 63, doesn’t need to ask permission to marry because he’s not among the top six people in line to the throne. (Andrew’s currently no. 8.)

However, getting the king’s approval is still “important,” they added.

As for how the ceremony could look, Hardcastle’s source noted it would likely “take place in the small royal chapel of All Saints, near Andrew and Sarah’s home at Royal Lodge.”

The Duke and Duchess of York remarrying is ‘inevitable’ after 2023 Christmas appearance silenced ‘running joke’

No longer is Andrew and Ferguson getting married again a “running joke.” As a friend of Andrew’s told The Daily Beast, it could happen “within a few years.”

“It seems inevitable now that they will just formalize it within a few years and remarry. They live in the same house, they spend all their time together, they adore the children, they don’t ever argue,” Andrew’s friend told the outlet.

It’s thanks in large part, according to a retired Buckingham Palace courtier, to the addition of Ferguson on the royal family’s annual Christmas Day walk to church.

“The idea of remarriage has always been a running joke, but I think Fergie going to church has genuinely shifted the dial,” they said. “If you think about it practically, what would need to happen?”

“Andrew would need to ask his brother’s permission, and given his own romantic history, and the events of this week, you would have to guess he would agree,” the courtier went on.

Now that Prince Philip and Queen Elizabeth II are gone, there’s nothing standing between Ferguson, Andrew, and the altar.

“It could never have happened when Prince Philip was alive. He ruled the family with a rod of iron, and he loathed her [Ferguson]. And Queen Elizabeth wouldn’t have gone against Philip’s wishes, even after his death.”

“The simple fact is that if they wanted to remarry now, they could. Maybe they won’t do so immediately, but if you look a few years down the line, I don’t think it’s an absurd suggestion anymore,” they concluded.

Fergie’s ‘money making’ would have to stop were she and Andrew to remarry

The one hiccup in the Andrew-Ferguson remarriage idea is, according to historian and biographer Andrew Lownie, that it would mean big changes. Most notably for Fergie, 64, it’d mean returning to the “restrictions” of royal life.

For that reason, Lownie, who is publishing a biography on the prince later in the year, believes remarrying Andrew doesn’t look appealing to Ferguson.

“I don’t think she wants to get remarried to him,” Lownie said. “She’s very happy with the current arrangement where she has all the benefits of being in the royal family without any of the restrictions.”

“She wants to keep in with the royal family because that’s what basically pays her rent,” he explained. “So why not go one step further and marry him? Because then she couldn’t do all the money-making.”

The biographer added Fergie joining the royals on Christmas Day 2023 wasn’t necessarily a sign of wedding bells. Rather a “good story” to publicize.

“I think this was just good news management. It was a very good story,” he said. “It’s one big, happy family. And they’re now pushing that line of the one big happy family, which has been the trope since [King] George V.”

“This is a way of showing a little bit of Christian forgiveness and building bridges within the family,” he added. “It costs absolutely nothing. No one has really criticized it. So it was a win-win situation for everyone.”

Whether or not a wedding is ahead for Ferguson and Andrew, here’s hoping if it does happen, their daughters, Princess Beatrice, 35, and Princess Eugenie, 33, play a role in the ceremony.