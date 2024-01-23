Some commentators agree that Prince Andrew remarrying Sarah Ferguson could help him out a bit in the court of public opinion.

As royal watchers know, Prince Andrew has been making headlines the last few years for all the wrong reasons. When past allegations against him and his friendship with convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein resurfaced in 2019, the late Queen Elizabeth‘s second-oldest son decided to give a televised interview in an effort to defend himself. But it ended up making him look even worse.

After the Duke of York’s “car crash” interview, he was forced to step down from royal duties. He later settled with his accuser and has been pushed further and further away from the royal limelight as his brother, King Charles III, has slimmed down the monarchy.

Now some are suggesting that the disgraced prince, who is “desperate” to rebuild his reputation and “return to public life,” should remarry his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson.

Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson walking to the 2023 Christmas Day church service at St. Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham | Joe Giddens/PA Images via Getty Images

Why some think it would be a ‘good thing’ if Prince Andrew and Sarah remarried

Prince Andrew and Sarah were married in 1986 and divorced in 1996. The Duchess of York has spoken about her marriage ending and revealed that neither one of them really wanted to divorce but they had to given the “circumstances.”

Over the last few years, Sarah has made her way back into the royal fold having appeared at a number of family events. She has also remained a part of Prince Andrew’s life as the two still live together at Royal Lodge in Windsor.

In January 2024, an opinion piece by royal correspondent Michael Cole was published in Express about Andrew remarrying Sarah. Cole wrote if the prince did so “it would be the most significant step towards restoring his reputation and finding a way back to public life, which he desperately wants.” And now another commentator has agreed that it is a “good idea.”

Royal author and socialite Lady Colin Campbell said: “I think it’s a very good idea. The fact of the matter is they never really wanted to get divorced in the first place … I think it would actually be a very good thing if they got married.”

Sarah Ferguson and Prince Andrew attend day four of Royal Ascot | Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

She then added: “I don’t know to what extent it would save him. But I certainly think it would be a very positive for him personally and it would tick a lot of boxes.”

However, fellow royal commentator Phil Dampier doesn’t think it will happen. He told GB News: “The [Duke and Duchess of York] are best friends, they have lived under the same roof for many many years, but they’re not romantically involved. I just can’t see it happening.”

Dampier continued: “I think they’ve been very supportive to each other through her recent breast cancer ordeal and obviously we all know what he’s been through … certainly these latest revelations from the Epstein files aren’t going to help and I just don’t see him coming back [to public life] … and I can’t see them getting remarried.”

Sarah was diagnosed with skin cancer following battle with breast cancer

Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson attend the wedding of Lady Gabriella Windsor | Pool/Max Mumby/Getty Images

Sarah has made headlines recently as well after she was diagnosed with malignant melanoma following her battle with breast cancer.

On Dec. 31, 2023, Fergie posted that she had beaten breast cancer. However, she took to Instagram again weeks later to announce that she was “taking some time to myself as I have been diagnosed with malignant melanoma, a form of skin cancer, my second cancer diagnosis within a year after I was diagnosed with breast cancer this summer and underwent a mastectomy and reconstructive surgery. It was thanks to the great vigilance of my dermatologist that the melanoma was detected when it was.”

A spokesperson for Sarah also released a statement that read: “Another diagnosis so soon after treatment for breast cancer has been distressing but the duchess remains in good spirits.”