Find out what King Charles III's former employee is saying about the royal family's slimmed-down monarchy getting slimmed down even more.

Following Queen Elizabeth II’s death, many wondered what the future of Britain’s royal family would look like. That’s because for years the queen’s oldest son, now-King Charles III, expressed his desire to shake things up and slim down the monarchy.

And just over a year into the new monarch’s reign, we’re seeing that. Now, someone who used to work for King Charles is explaining why the monarchy is going to get even smaller under his former boss.

King Charles’ former butler says more ‘changes are coming’

Working royals and their families gather on the Buckingham Palace balcony after the coronation of King Charles III | Samir Hussein/WireImage

Grant Harrold was King Charles’ butler from 2004 to 2011. During his years working for the then-Prince of Wales and his wife, Queen Camilla (formerly Camilla Parker Bowles), Harrold’s duties included that of butler, valet, housekeeper, house manager, and driver. Harrold knows that his old boss has always wanted a slimmed-down monarchy which is a far cry from what his mother had.

Speaking on behalf of Slingo, Harrold said: “I think there are changes coming. A prime example is the balcony at Trooping the Colour earlier this year. If you look from the queen’s time it looked like Piccadilly Circus. If you look at it now it looks like something after Armageddon. It’s completely different.

“[King Charles] has very carefully and dignifiedly slimmed down the monarchy to what he classifies as the core family and that will only get smaller as sadly his royal cousins die off. They won’t pick people to step in, and I think it will become a slimmed-down monarchy as he has always wanted.”

When older senior royals had their final curtain call and farewell

The Duke of Gloucester and Duchess of Gloucester, the Duke of Kent, and Princess Alexandra watch a flypast on the Buckingham Palace Balcony | Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

Many believe that a final thank you for the service from those older royals has already come.

Following the king’s coronation in May, the new monarch stood on the balcony with his late mother’s cousins– the Duke of Kent, Princess Alexandra, the Duke of Gloucester and his wife Birgitte, Duchess of Gloucester. That appearance was thought to be one of the last times fans would see them as the Duke of Kent and his sister, Princess Alexandra, are both deep into their 80s and have been experiencing “individual health problems.” Therefore, their appearances can’t be determined until the day of an event.

(L-R) Birgitte, Duchess of Gloucester; the Duke of Gloucester; Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh; Princess’s Anne’s husband Timothy Laurence; and the Duke of Kent on the Buckingham Palace balcony during 2023 Trooping the Colour | Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

However, at King Charles’ first Trooping the Colour parade in June, the Duke of Kent as well as the Duke of Gloucester and Duchess of Gloucester did gather on the Buckingham Palace balcony. And that day may have just been the final curtain call for any of them as working senior royals.