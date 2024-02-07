'More information' isn't always better, according to King Charles's former communications secretary as Buckingham Palace doesn't answer the question: 'What kind of cancer does the king have?'

King Charles III has been diagnosed with cancer on the heels of his enlarged prostate hospitalization. However, the type hasn’t been revealed, which, according to one of his former staffers, is for a reason. The king’s former communications secretary has said sharing more information publicly would only lead to more questions.

Sharing King Charles’s exact cancer diagnosis would cause speculation

Buckingham Palace hasn’t revealed the nature of the king’s cancer diagnosis, and that is, according to the king’s former communications secretary Kristina Kyriacou, to head off speculation.

“I have to say, I wouldn’t open the door more,” she said on Good Morning Britain following the king’s cancer announcement (via Express). “They’ve said a form of cancer has been found, and I personally wouldn’t have advised you go further and say what type of cancer. I think there’s plenty of time for that.”

“The trouble is, the more information you give, the more people speculate,” Kyriacou explained. “The second they know what kind of cancer it is, everyone starts looking it up. People start Googling and they say, ‘I know someone and this happened to them, this is what he’ll be going through.’”

“We know that he’s ill, he’s got a type of cancer and it’s going to be treated,” she concluded.

Buckingham Palace confirmed Charles doesn’t have prostate cancer

While the specific type of cancer King Charles has been diagnosed with hasn’t been revealed – Buckingham Palace reportedly declined to go public with the details — there is one that can be ruled out.

The palace has confirmed the king doesn’t have prostate cancer. So, based on Kyriacou’s analysis as for why they remain tight-lipped about the details of the king’s cancer diagnosis, prostate cancer is at least one thing the masses probably won’t be Googling because it’s been confirmed not to be his diagnosis.

The palace announced the king’s cancer diagnosis on Feb. 5, 2024

The king’s cancer announcement came on Feb. 5, a week after he, as well as Kate Middleton, were discharged from The London Clinic. Buckingham Palace released a statement at 6 p.m. local time.

“During The King’s recent hospital procedure for benign prostate enlargement, a separate issue of concern was noted. Subsequent diagnostic tests have identified a form of cancer,” the statement read.

The palace went on to note King Charles started a “schedule of regular treatments” the same day as the announcement. Furthermore, while undergoing treatment he’ll continue “State business and official paperwork as usual” and “postpone public-facing duties” per doctors’ recommendations.

“The King is grateful to his medical team for their swift intervention, which was made possible thanks to his recent hospital procedure,” the statement concluded.

At the time of writing, the palace hasn’t since given any further updates on the king’s condition.