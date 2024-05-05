Sister Wives star Meri Brown spent three decades in an unconventional and often complicated marriage. More than a year after leaving Kody Brown behind, she was ready to find love again. While Meri Brown’s first post-divorce romance didn’t end in a proposal, it certainly seems to have reignited her interest in finding love. The TV personality recently revealed that she is currently looking for a man who can become her “king.”

Meri Brown briefly dated a man named Amos. She hard launched the relationship via Instagram on her birthday in January 2024 but had been dating him for a few months at that point. She opted not to share Amos’ full name and noted he did not have social media. That didn’t stop fans and the press from digging into her beau’s past.

Meri Brown, ‘Sister Wives’ | TLC

It didn’t take long for the notoriety and scrutiny that came with dating a reality TV star to get to Amos. By late February, Meri announced the end of her relationship. While she didn’t delve into the reason behind the breakup, Meri did reveal that she and Amos had several conversations and had mutually decided the romance didn’t have the makings of a long-term commitment.

Meri Brown is searching for her king

While things with Amos didn’t work out for Meri Brown, she’s not prepared to give up on love. A few months out from the end of her short-lived relationship, she is ready to start dating again. In fact, she’s already put herself out there. In a recent sitdown with People, Meri revealed she has been out on a few dates but is looking for something very specific this time.

Meri told the publication that she’s hoping to find a man who knows who he is and who is confident in that. She said she’s done the work to figure out who she is and is looking for a mate who has done the same. She’s no longer looking for Prince Charming, she insisted. Meri said she is looking for her king. While that seems like a tall order, Meri is confident she’ll know her match when she meets him. She said they would both know when they’ve crossed paths.

How long were Meri and Kody Brown married?

Some Sister Wives fans assumed Meri Brown’s romance with Amos failed because she didn’t find a long-term love. Considering that Meri is pretty fresh to the dating world, the relationship wasn’t a failure because it didn’t end in marriage. Meri is an absolute newbie when it comes to dating. It would make sense that she dates around a bit before settling down.

Meri Brown and Kody Brown | TLC/YouTube

After all, Meri spent more than 30 years married, and from the sounds of it, Kody Brown was her very first boyfriend. She met Kody in October 1989 when she was still a teen. By April 1990, just six months after meeting, she and Kody Brown tied the knot. Infertility and the addition of new wives made their marriage a complicated one.

Kody has not commented on Meri’s dating life, and it seems unlikely he will. Kody ended three of his four marriages over an 18-month period. He is now a monogamist, living with his last and now-legal wife, Robyn Brown.