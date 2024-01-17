Meri Brown has a brand new beau. Meri took to Instagram on her 53rd birthday to introduce the man she has been seeing for several months.

Meri Brown is officially off the market; she has a boyfriend. The Sister Wives star, who just turned 53, has found love again, and she’s finally comfortable sharing it with the world. On Jan. 16, she took to Instagram to let everyone know that she had been seeing someone for several months, and her followers couldn’t be happier for her.

Meri Brown shares her new boyfriend on Instagram

On Jan. 16, Meri Brown’s birthday, she took to Instagram to share some exciting news with her followers. She introduced her new beau. While Meri Brown didn’t offer many details about her new boyfriend, other than the fact that his name is Amos, she did detail just how happy she has been with him. In her caption, she noted that she’s been seeing a “great-looking guy.”

Meri Brown, Zona and new man, Amos | Meri Brown/Instagram

According to her post, Meri began seeing Amos in October 2023. There is no word on how the duo met or if Meri Brown’s new boyfriend will make regular appearances on Instagram. She did note that her rescue dog, Zona, is also a big fan of her man. Meri adopted Zona on New Year’s Eve. It is unclear if the couple adopted the dog together. Still, Amos and Zona seem really comfortable together.

When did Meri Brown and Kody Brown break up?

Meri and Kody Brown officially announced the end of their marriage via Instagram in January 2023, shortly after Seaosn 17 of Sister Wives wrapped up. While the announcement came in 2023, the couple lived separately for many years. It’s nearly impossible to pinpoint exactly when things completely soured, but many Sister Wives fans assume their spiritual marriage ended when the couple filed for a legal divorce in 2014.

While Kody had largely ignored Meri in the last several years, he has recently had a change of heart. In a recent interview with People, Kody said he hoped to build a friendship with Meri Brown. Meri seems completely uninterested in further entertaining Kody Brown and clarified during the season 18 tell-all episodes that she didn’t worry about Kody or his feelings any longer.

Meri Brown doesn’t have plans to consider polygamy again

Meri Brown spent nearly 30 years of her first marriage as a polygamist. Thirty years was more than enough for her. While introducing Amos to her fans, Meri quipped that she plans to keep him “all to herself.” Fans think that means that Meri has taken the option of joining an already established polygamist family off the table.

‘Sister Wives’ stars Christine, Janelle, Meri, Kody, and Robyn Brown | TLC

Of Kody Brown’s three estranged wives, only one seems interested in entertaining the idea of polygamy any longer. Christine Brown was the first to denounce the practice. She said she was only considering a monogamist relationship months before introducing the world to David Woolley. Christine and David married in October 2023. Meri Brown had been more tight-lipped about her future romantic plans, but now that there is a new boyfriend in the picture, it seems monogamy is her preference.

Janelle Brown, Kody’s second wife, said she wasn’t against the idea of joining a polygamist family. Janelle theorized that the setup worked quite well for her. She’d be interested in practicing polygamy as long as the polygamist family was healthier than the Browns had been in recent years.