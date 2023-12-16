Meri Brown has grown more honest as season 18 wore on. Now, the 'Sister Wives' star is admitting she doesn't worry about Kody Brown because he doesn't worry about her.

Meri Brown’s journey out of polygamy has been a long one. The Sister Wives star is finally in a healthy headspace and is looking to move forward as a single woman. Her new outlook on life and her relationship is certainly refreshing. The further she gets from polygamy, the better Meri Brown seems to be doing, and the recent Tell-All episodes have helped the small business owner speak her mind. In a triumphant moment, Meri revealed that she no longer concerns herself with Kody Brown’s feelings.

Meri Brown reveals that she isn’t concerned with Kody’s emotional state any longer

It has been a long journey for Meri Brown. In 2010, she presented a united front with her plural family. In 2015, she was publicly ousted from that family after a catfishing scandal. She existed on the outskirts of the Browns for years, playing along because she hoped to reconcile with her husband.

2022 was the year she realized that wasn’t going to happen. Now, in 2023, she is completely detaching. During a telling tell-all interview, Meri Brown was ice cold while discussing Kody Brown’s downtrodden emotional state. She told the tell-all host, Suki Krishnan, that while she was sad to hear Kody was in such a bad place, she didn’t wish to speculate on why he hated his life.

Kody made it clear that he doesn’t want Meri Brown in his life

During the Sister Wives tell-all, Krishnan seemed desperate to get Meri Brown to weigh in on Kody’s spiraling emotions. She likely didn’t expect the former plural wife to get so honest about how mean-spirited Kody had grown toward her over the years.

Meri Brown and Suki Krishnan | TLC/YouTube

In a telling moment, Meri revealed that she couldn’t leave space in her life for Kody or how he was feeling because he made it abundantly clear that he had no interest in being in her life or having her in his. Since Kody is not interested in Meri in any capacity, it makes sense that Meri, too, would feel completely detached from her former spouse.

Meri Brown still wishes Kody the best

While Meri isn’t making room in her life for Kody, nor spending her time trying to understand his emotional spiral, she doesn’t wish ill on him. During her chat with Krishnan, she admitted that hearing Kody say that he hates his life was sad for her. She also stated that she hoped he would figure it out and find happiness.

Kody Brown | TLC/YouTube

Meri isn’t entertaining the notion of trying to figure that out for him. If Sister Wives fans’ instincts are correct, Meri might worsen Kody’s life before she completely detaches from her former lifestyle. While Meri has not revealed plans to share the deepest secrets of her plural marriage, she has told her Instagram followers that there is more to her story. How and when she’ll share that story remains unknown, but rumors of a possible tell-all book have been tossed around. It probably wouldn’t be a bad financial move. Other TLC stars have cleaned up after penning bestsellers about their tumultuous home lives.