Robyn Brown's former friend appears to be the only real-world link between the Brown family and Meri Brown's catfish. Is there more to the story? Fans think so.

Meri Brown’s 2015 catfishing scandal is again making waves in the Sister Wives community. While it seemed like fans knew everything there was to know about the woman who catfished Meri Brown, fans started rehashing the details following the most recent season 18 tell-all episode. For years, there has been speculation that Robyn Brown was involved in the scam. So, why does everyone think Robyn knew what was going on? Because the catfish was connected to Robyn’s friend.

Robyn Brown’s friend, Kendra Pollard-Parra, vouched for the catfish

Meri Brown reportedly only began interacting with “Sam Cooper” after Kendra Pollard-Parra vouched for the catfish, claiming she had video-chatted with the man who, as Sister Wives fans learned in painstaking detail, never existed. How much Pollard-Parra knew and whether or not she was tasked with setting Meri Brown up remains a mystery.

So, who exactly is Kendra Pollard-Parra? She was a friend of Robyn’s who appeared briefly in the early seasons of Sister Wives. How she knows Robyn and why she became friendly with Kody’s fourth wife and no one else remains unknown. Kendra has wavered in her loyalty to Robyn over the years. She was her biggest supporter; then she took to tearing the family down over an alleged money dispute.

For a few years, Pollard-Parra took to speaking to any media outlet that would listen to her about the Brown family. Then she disappeared. The friendship between Robyn and Kendra seemed to be officially over, but there was a twist. In September, she returned to defend Robyn, claiming in an interview with the U.S. Sun that Robyn wasn’t a homewrecker. She’s remained resolute in her distaste for Meri Brown, though.

Was Robyn Brown in on the catfishing scam?

There has never been any conclusive proof that Robyn Brown had direct knowledge that Sam Cooper was a catfish or that Meri Brown had developed an emotionally intimate relationship with him. Still, she is the family’s only real connection to Kendra Pollard-Parra who seemingly vouched for the catfish.

‘Sister Wives’ star Robyn Brown sits down with season 17 tell-all host Sukanya Krishnan for her one-on-one interview | TLC

Kendra Pollard-Parra’s sudden reemergence as Robyn Brown’s biggest supporter, just as Kody Brown’s marriages disintegrated on TV, is highly suspicious. Unfortunately, unless Kendra or Meri begin talking, no one will ever know for certain just how deeply Robyn was involved in Meri’s catfish humiliation.

The catfishing scandal is even sadder considering all we’ve learned about Meri Brown’s marriage

For several Sister Wives seasons, Meri Brown allowed herself to be humiliated on national television. The catfishing scandal was covered over and over again for years, and the mother of one took the fall for the entire situation. She never mentioned Robyn’s involvement or Kendra’s knowledge of the catfish. Meri never suggested the introduction occurred anywhere other than on social media. Kody and his wives brought it up regularly. The entire situation was used as the reason why Meri had been largely ousted from the family.

The discussion only really stopped when Christine Brown took over the spotlight with her divorce storyline. Even now, the scandal follows the small business owner, and some members of the Brown family seem to take great pleasure in trotting it out as evidence of Meri’s wrongdoing. For example, Mykelti Padron discussed the scandal in a Patreon video and claimed Meri had “cheated.”

Meri Brown | TLC via YouTube

Now, as Meri begins to unfurl the truth from what was filmed several seasons ago, it’s hard not to see Meri as anything but a victim in this scenario. After learning that Kody Brown had abandoned Meri Brown emotionally years before the catfishing scandal, actively hurt her by melting down the wedding ring she gave him, and dangling the idea of IVF over her head, it’s no wonder she sought emotional intimacy elsewhere. The theory that Robyn Brown might have been deeply involved in it as a way to oust Meri from the family further isn’t just scandalous. It is truly despicable.

It’s hard to say if fans will ever learn the full truth. Still, it sure would make for a good story in a tell-all memoir.