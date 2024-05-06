‘Sister Wives’ Star Meri Brown Continues to Tease New Project

Meri Brown has a new project in the works. She's spent months teasing something big, and now she'll finally make the announcement. Fans are hoping they won't be let down. They's spent months assuming Meri would pen the honest tell-all book 'Sister Wives' fans have been craving.

Meri Brown is teasing a major project. The Sister Wives star has spent the last year making vague statements about something big, but now that “big” project appears to have a trailer and an imminent announcement date. Brown plans to share what she’s been up to on May 6, and followers are already speculating about what it could be.

Meri Brown releases a teaser video ahead of a big announcement

On May 5, Meri Brown took to Instagram to share a teaser video with her followers. The video pans Brown’s Parowan, Utah, property as she sits on the front porch, her hands wrapped tightly around her knees. Along with thematic music, snippets of Meri Brown speaking accompany the video before the camera focuses on her face. In the teaser’s final seconds, a logo Meri has spent months pushing fills the screen.

In the caption, Meri Brown shares that fans will get an inside look at the project she’s been working on on May 6. Still, she’s giving away almost nothing. While Brown’s lips are sealed, the teaser certainly makes it sound like Brown is planning to launch a business instead of a one-time project, like a book. A tell-all book is what fans have long suspected Brown has been working on.

Meri Brown asked fans what they thought she had up her sleeve in a Facebook poll

The teaser video isn’t the only marketing the small business owner is doing for her new project. Meri Brown has also been promoting her new project on Facebook. In a poll posted to her “Worthy Up” Facebook page, Brown asked fans what they thought her new project could be, adding several options. While the TV personality offered options like an “MLM/Cult” project, a clothing line, and a life coaching business, most respondents thought the small business owner would announce a podcast or book.

Both options are by far the most popular theories on other platforms, as well. That is likely due to the hints Brown has posted over the last few months. Even the teaser she posted to social media insists that her “voice” will be “heard.” Before the trailer, she hinted that there was more to her story. If she’s looking to tell her story, a book or a podcast seems like the most likely way to do that, although a spinoff series is also a possibility suggested by some followers.

Regardless of what the project is, Meri’s supporters are hoping it will bring the TV personality a bit of peace. The wait is almost over, either way. Meri Brown will announce the project on May 6. The announcement date doesn’t appear to have any significant meaning to the Utah native.

TLC has yet to reveal whether an additional season of Sister Wives will air. During a previous interview, Christine Brown insisted a season was in the works, but the statement came before Garrison Brown’s tragic death. The family has not revealed whether they are still interested in appearing on national TV.