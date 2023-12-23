Meri Brown and Kody Brown are no longer a couple, and Meri is fine with that. She isn't okay with her ex-husband rewriting their history to fit his new normal.

Meri Brown spent seasons agonizing over the state of her marriage to Kody Brown. The Sister Wives star painstakingly weighed her options and considered whether leaving was her best bet. Eventually, she decided to leave her spiritual marriage behind, much to the relief of Sister Wives fans. Since moving away, she has traveled, thrived, and even opened herself to the idea of finding a new love. Still, Meri is deeply bothered by something Kody Brown has said repeatedly in season 18. The small business owner is pissed off that Kody has spent season 18 rewriting the Brown family history and insisting he was never in love with anyone but his current wife.

Meri Brown is irritated by Kody lying about the way he once felt

Kody Brown is no longer in love with Meri Brown. That is obvious. He isn’t in love with Janelle Brown or Christine Brown, either. While everyone involved seems to accept the current state of affairs, Meri Brown is opening up about how it feels to hear Kody Brown claim he was never in love with her.

Us Weekly obtained a sneak peek for an upcoming special. In the clip, Meri Brown questions Kody’s recent behavior and his current take on their life together. She says she knows Kody is lying about never being in love with his original wives. She said he was lying in the 1990s or now, and she seems confident it is the latter.

Meri said she believes her ex-husband is rewriting history to fit the current state of his life better. She theorizes that Kody believes saying he never loved his first three wives justifies his actions toward them and explains away his desire to spend time only with his fourth and, now, only wife. Meri said she believes he was in love with all of his wives at some point. Janelle Brown seems to agree with the sentiment and insists she would have never married Kody if she hadn’t believed he loved her.

It’s hard to pinpoint exactly when things went wrong for the plural family. Still, everyone seems to agree that Robyn Brown entering the family changed everything, and Kody is a completely different man than he was just 13 years ago.

Janelle Brown and Christine Brown seem to feel the same way

While Meri Brown isn’t close with Christine Brown or Janelle Brown after the breakdown of their plural family, Christine and Janelle did come to Meri’s defense earlier this year. In November, as season 18 was nearing its end, Janelle and Christine both discussed what initially drew them to Kody Brown. Both women admitted that Kody’s relationship with Meri intrigued them.

Janelle said that Kody was attentive and sweet to Meri. She admitted it was very clear that the couple was very much in love. Christine also noted that Kody’s treatment of Meri drew her in and made her interested in joining his plural family. She described them as the “it” couple of their small church. In short, both women agreed that Kody Brown was in love with Meri during their marriage, despite what he’s said recently.

Sister Wives Look Back: How It Started will air on Sunday, Dec. 24 at 10 pm. Season 18 of Sister Wives was among the most successful seasons in the series’ history. TLC appears to be cashing in on its success with additional specials. Christine Brown’s wedding special will air next month.