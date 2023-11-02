‘Sister Wives’: Even Meri Brown’s Enemies Agree Kody Brown Was Once Very Much in Love With Her

Kody Brown and Meri Brown's relationship is 100% over, but no one likes how Kody is trying to rewrite his early history with his first wife. Christine and Janelle Brown surprisingly come to Meri's defense in an upcoming episode.

Kody Brown might be interested in rewriting history. The Sister Wives star has done it multiple times over the last 18 seasons. While Kody might have rewritten his romance with Meri Brown in his own mind, his former wives aren’t about to let him lie to the public. Despite rocky relationships with Meri, both Janelle Brown and Christine Brown, Kody’s other former wives, want the world to know that Kody Brown was very much in love with Meri once upon a time.

Kody Brown insists he was never in love with Meri Brown

Kody Brown has been pretty awful to all three of his original wives. Throughout 18 seasons, he’s criticized each of them. He has screamed at them, complained about them, and, more recently, denied ever having romantic feelings for them. Kody has been particularly cruel regarding his first and now estranged wife, Meri Brown.

Kody Brown stars on TLC’s ‘Sister Wives,’ some fans call him a narcissist | TLC

The couple wed in 1990. Together, the couple built the plural family Sister Wives fans have watched on TLC. Now, Kody insists he never loved Meri Brown and was “deceived” into marrying her in the first place. Viewers don’t see it that way. Meri Brown doesn’t see it that way, and neither does Kody’s other former wives.

Both Christine and Janelle Brown noted their former husband’s treatment of his first wife made them interested in him

Kody has devolved in recent years, making him entirely unattractive to Sister Wives viewers. In his younger days, before the series, he was an attractive man, and it’s easy to see why women would be attracted to him. According to an exclusive clip obtained by People, His boyish good looks aren’t what drew his second and third wives to him, though.

Meri Brown and Kody Brown | TLC/YouTube

In the clip, Janelle Brown, who spiritually married Kody in 1993, and Christine Brown, who joined the family the following year, agree that Kody was very much in love with Meri during their early marriage. Christine noted that Kody and Meri were the “it couple” of their church and that she was interested in Kody because of how sweet he was to Meri. Janelle, who watched Kody and Meri’s relationship develop, said the couple were very much in love and connected. Kody’s attentiveness toward Meri also drew Janelle to him.

Exactly when Kody’s feelings changed is open to interpretation. Still, even early on in Sister Wives, the couple appeared to have chemistry. In one early clip, before Kody and Robyn’s commitment ceremony, the couple looked at each other with great love, affection, and, some would even say, passion. The footage is there. Kody can rewrite history all he wants. The proof that he was in love with his first wife, up until Robyn Brown joined the family, does exist.