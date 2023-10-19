Kody Brown and Robyn Brown appear to be sporting similar signet rings in season 18 of 'Sister Wives.' It's possible they are using the similarly-styled rings as their new wedding bands.

Kody Brown and Robyn Brown are a monogamous couple as of January 2023. The label became official when Meri Brown announced the permanent end of her and Kody’s spiritual marriage. It was clear to Sister Wives fans that the couple had been living completely monogamously since at least 2020. Season 18 of the series is cementing that notion. The biggest clue that monogamy has been their goal all along is a pair of signet rings that have popped up on their fingers in season 18 of Sister Wives. Kody and Robyn have replaced their Claddagh rings with David Yurman signet rings.

Meri Brown called out Kody Brown’s signet ring in season 18

Kody Brown has a preference for David Yurman jewelry. The former polygamist often wears a necklace from the designer and now is sporting a signet ring from the famed jeweler. Meri Brown called out the ring during her uncomfortable conversation about her plans to move away from Flagstaff. Kody deflected her questions, leading viewers to believe there is more meaning behind the jewelry piece than a simple impulse purchase. e

Kody Brown | TLC/YouTube

Robyn Brown’s behavior when Meri mentioned the ring was odd, too. The mother of five and Kody’s only wife left smiled painfully as she proclaimed it was a “cool ring.” She and Kody also exchanged a look that was hard to ignore, and now we think we know why. Robyn has a similar ring.

If you look carefully, Robyn Brown is wearing a similar ring

While the David Yurman signet ring was only called into question by Meri Brown, it appears that Robyn has been wearing a similar ring for some time. In promotional photos for Sister Wives, Robyn seems to be wearing a similarly shaped ring.

In confessional chats, she has also been spotted wearing a ring that has the same shape as Kody’s horse signet ring. While David Yurman does not make a women’s version of the stallion piece that Kody wears, the jewelry designer offers several signet rings for women.

It appears the signet rings are serving as the couple’s wedding bands in season 18 of ‘Sister Wives’

For years, Kody and his four wives all wore Claddagh rings. The bands have disappeared, and Kody and Robyn have replaced theirs with the signet ring both have been spotted wearing. While the couple hasn’t mentioned it yet, it seems likely that the rings are serving as their wedding bands now.

‘Sister Wives’ key art for season 18 of the TLC series | TLC

Sister Wives fans have long suspected the couple has been doing things behind the other wives’ backs for years; the signet rings are just the latest indication that Kody and Robyn have always seen themselves as an independent unit rather than members of the plural family. The ring swap and Kody pitching “plural monogamy” to Janelle make it clear that Robyn probably never wanted an actual plural family.