Kody Brown’s New Necklace Creates a Stir Among ‘Sister Wives’ Fans: Where is it From?

A few weeks back, fans spotted Kody Brown walking through a Las Vegas casino. The Sister Wives star was with his wife, Robyn Brown, and an unidentified female companion. While Kody’s other companion and his reason for being in Vegas should have been the most interesting part of the sighting, something else stole the show. Kody Brown appears to have added some new jewelry to his sparse collection. The father of 18 was seen wearing a blue necklace. Sister Wives fans dubbed the jewelry piece the “Heart of the Ocean” necklace. What exactly is Kody Brown wearing around his neck?

Fans spotted Kody Brown wearing a necklace they dubbed the ‘Heart of the Ocean’

Kody Brown has some new jewelry and isn’t afraid to wear it out. The reality TV star was spotted in Las Vegas wearing a necklace with a deep blue stone. Details on the jewelry piece were a bit murky. Still, fans quickly pointed out that the shape and deep blue color were reminiscent of the “Heart of the Ocean” necklace made famous by Titanic. Although the necklace from Titanic didn’t actually exist, Kody’s new accessory is very real.

Kody Brown’ Sister Wives’ | TLC

The infamous necklace might be a Vegas-only staple, though. Kody Brown was spotted back home in Arizona several days ago. The US Sun reports that Kody was seen attending a workout class and pumping gas, all while looking fairly unhappy. Decked out in a hoodie and sweatpants, Kody Brown left the necklace and his wedding ring at home.

Where is the necklace really from?

While fans have certainly had fun comparing Kody Brown’s necklace to the famed “Heart of the Ocean” pendant featured in Titanic, we couldn’t help but wonder where the necklace came from. The pictures of Kody walking through Las Vegas are a bit too far away for us to get a good read on the necklace’s details. Thankfully, a TikToker uploaded a cameo clip in which Kody is wearing the chain.

the David Yurman store | RBL/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

With a much clearer view, it’s obvious that Kody Brown’s necklace is the David Yurman shield amulet pendant or a replica of the design. The necklace comes in several colors and metals. Kody appears to have purchased the sterling silver necklace with lapis and sapphires. The jewelry piece retails for $1,100.

Kody Brown’s necklace raises questions about financial stability

The necklace is particularly interesting because Kody Brown isn’t known for wearing jewelry. Ironically, his only wife, Robyn Brown, owns and operates a jewelry business. Over the years, Kody has only ever worn a watch and his wedding band. Photographers have regularly captured him with no jewelry on. The necklace is a new addition to his wardrobe.

Dayton, Ariella, Robyn, Kody, Solomon, Breanna, and Aurora Brown, ‘Sister Wives’ | TLC

A new expensive necklace also raises more questions about the Brown family’s financial stability. Gwendlyn Brown, Kody’s daughter with Christine Brown, recently explained that her father and Robyn Brown have some curious spending habits. Rumors about financial troubles have spread since Kody’s three other wives left him and took their paychecks with them.

Perhaps we’ll see the infamous necklace and the couple’s finances explained in an upcoming season of Sister Wives. While TLC has yet to announce a new season of the show, Paedon Brown insists fans can expect to see more from his famous family in September.