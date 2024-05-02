The songwriters of “Like a Virgin” explained how the song eventually came to Madonna. The tune started a trend in her career.

Madonna‘s “Like a Virgin” is one of the most important dance songs of the 1980s. You’d think every artist would have wanted to record it! However, other artists had major issues with the track. Things went differently when the song’s writers played it for Madonna.

Madonna’s ‘Like a Virgin’ has a major connection to Cyndi Lauper

“Like a Virgin” was written by Billy Steinberg and Tom Kelly. They also co-wrote Whitney Houston’s “So Emotional,” The Bangles’ “Eternal Flame,” and “True Colors” by Cyndi Lauper. During an interview with SongwriterUniverse, Steinberg revealed that many singers were resistant toward “Like a Virgin.”

“We tried to place ‘Like a Virgin,’ but everyone looked at us like we were nuts,” he said. “Some people even asked us to change the title. I knew that compared to most mainstream pop lyrics, the title and theme might seem a bit jolting and risque. But I liked the idea of writing a lyric concept which hadn’t quite been done before.”

The song started a religious trend in Madonna’s career

Kelly recalled playing an early version of “Like a Virgin” for Warner Bros. Records’ Michael Ostin. “We were nervous about playing ‘Virgin’ for Ostin, but at the end of the meeting we finally played it,” the songwriter explained. “When he heard it, he flipped over the song. He said it would be great for his artist, Madonna, to record. Madonna at that time wasn’t a major artist yet [it was before ‘Borderline’ and ‘Lucky Star’ became hits], but it was clear that she would be a perfect artist to sing this song.”

The fact that the song was called “Like a Virgin” proved fortuitous for Madonna. The singer’s name, which means “Our Lady,” is also a title for the Virgin Mary. “Like a Virgin” was provocative on its own, but it became ever more provocative coming from a singer named Madonna.

Religious controversy would become a considerable part of Madonna’s career. She would later release the blasphemous music video for “Like a Prayer,” where she gets intimate with a Catholic saint. She also staged mock crucifixions during her Confessions Tour while performing her hit ballad “Live to Tell.” The performances were designed to draw attention to the effects of AIDS. While offending Christian groups, Madonna slo dabbled in other forms of spirituality, such as Kabbalah, Hinduism, and Buddhism.

‘Like a Virgin’ was the Queen of Pop’s longest-running No. 1 hit for awhile

“Like a Virgin” topped the Billboard Hot 100 for six weeks. That’s longer than any of Madonna’s other No. 1 singles, besides the sentimental ballad “Take a Bow.” “Like a Virgin” spent 19 weeks on the chart altogether.

“Like a Virgin” appeared on the album of the same title. That album was No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 for three weeks, making it the Material Girl’s first chart-topping album in the United States. Like a Virgin spent 109 weeks on the Billboard 200 in total.

“Like a Virgin” also appeared on Madonna’s greatest hits album The Immaculate Collection. That compilation peaked at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 and stayed on the Billboard 200 for 148 weeks. The Immaculate Collection remains the definitive document of Madonna’s 1980s and early 1990s career.

“Like a Virgin” scandalized some singers — but Madonna proved difficult to shock!