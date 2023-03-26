2 Possible Reasons ‘Sister Wives’ Star Kody Brown Has Been Spotted in Las Vegas Recently

In 2018 Kody Brown was adamant about moving his family out of Las Vegas, Nevada. The family’s move from Las Vegas to Flagstaff, Arizona, was heavily documented on Sister Wives. The decision is also partially responsible for the downfall of three of his four marriages. Now that he’s officially a monogamist, the father of 18 has been popping up in Las Vegas an awful lot lately. He was spotted with his family in the tourist town a few weeks back and was again spied walking through a casino more recently. Fans of the series find his sudden affinity for the city he claimed to dislike awfully curious. We do, too. At this point, there are two potential reasons he’s found himself back in Sin City.

‘Sister Wives’ fans theorize that Kody and Robyn might move back to Las Vegas

Kody Brown’s sudden interest in Las Vegas has some fans theorizing that Kody and his family plan to move back to the town after a five-year stint in Arizona. The speculation hinges on rumors that Kody and Robyn are drowning in their bills now that Janelle Brown, Meri Brown, and Christine Brown are no longer sharing their incomes with Kody and his legal wife. Downsizing with a move back to Vegas does make sense.

Kody Brown and his fourth wife, Robyn Brown | TLC/YouTube

Money troubles could certainly be driving a sudden interest in returning to Las Vegas, as some fans theorize. After all, according to Salary.com, the cost of living in Las Vegas is about 17% cheaper than in Flagstaff. The housing costs are substantially cheaper if the Browns want to buy again. The average home in Las Vegas costs almost 50% less than the average home in Flagstaff.

A money-making venture could be driving his interest in the town

It seems like money could be getting tight for Kody and Robyn Brown now that three of his wives have absconded and taken their paychecks with them. Still, a move to a lower-cost-of-living area isn’t the only course of action the couple could take. They may not need to move if they can make more money.

Robyn, Meri, Kody, Janelle, and Christine Brown during season 14 of TLC’s ‘Sister Wives’ | TLC

While Kody never talks about it on the show, he does appear to have a side hustle. Kody has been seen at gun shows across the west as a vendor. He may be popping up in Las Vegas to work local gun shows in hopes of shoring up his family’s financial future.

A Reddit user posted a photo of Kody walking through the Luxor Hotel & Casino this week. Earlier in March, he was seen with his entire family in tow. That visit to Vegas coincided with The Crossroads Las Vegas Gun Show, held on March 18 and 19 at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

While it remains possible that Kody is shopping for business instead of real estate in Las Vegas, fans will never see it play out on Sister Wives. Because of the controversial nature of his business, it has been kept off the show entirely. That is unlikely to change anytime soon.

Fans will likely see any move that might be in the family’s future. The Brown family’s moves appear to be ratings gold for the series and TLC as a whole.