In 2011, the Princess of Wales little sister stole some of the royal spotlight in a figure-hugging Alexander McQueen gown.

Kate Middleton‘s entrance into Westminster Abbey on the day of her royal wedding to Prince William drove royal fans into a frenzy. However, Kate likely wasn’t planning on being upstaged by her sister Pippa Middleton’s sexy bridesmaid dress. Pippa said she wanted to “blend into” her sister’s long train, but instead, she was the center of attention.

Pippa Middleton intended to blend into Kate Middleton’s train

In an interview with Today, Pippa Middleton revealed that she never intended to stand out during Kate Middleton’s wedding to Prince William. Instead, she was just looking to “blend in” to the train of her sister’s Alexander McQueen gown.

Pippa explained that the furor surrounding the dress “was completely unexpected.” She added, “You know, I think the plan was not really for it to be a significant dress. Really just to sort of blend in with the train.”

She continued, “I suppose it’s flattering.” However, Pippa found all the attention focused on her figure “embarrassing, definitely” because “it wasn’t planned.”

Pippa Middleton was a good sport about the frenzy surrounding her dress

The Mirror reported that Pippa Middleton also addressed the furor over her bridesmaid’s gown at a dinner for Women in Advertising and Communications. She gave a speech discussing the gown and its place in royal history.

“As I have found out, recognition has its upside, its downside, and – you may say – its backside,” Pippa joked about all the attention given to her and the Alexander McQueen dress on the day of and in the weeks after Kate Middleton’s wedding to Prince William.

Of the formfitting dress, Pippa said she was “glad it fit” the day of the wedding. She added, “In ­retrospect, it fitted a little too well.”

Does she still have the gown that caused such a commotion?

Kate Middleton and Pippa Middleton photographed at the royal wedding of 2011 where Pippa’s dress caused a commotion | Samir Hussein/WireImage

Pippa Middleton eventually was the star of her own wedding fairytale. She wed James Matthews on May 20, 2017.

Pippa and Matthews wed in a private ceremony at St. Mark’s Church in Englefield, England. Pippa’s “something old” element of her ensemble were earrings commissioned by her family for Kate‘s big day. The earrings featured an acorn and an oak leaf, both of which are part of the traditional element of the Middleton family, its coat of arms, according to The Telegraph.

Pippa revealed she still has the gown that caused such a sensation. And she’s keeping it for a sentimental reason.

“It’s actually still in my wardrobe at home,” she said. “I haven’t worn it since. But I think I’ll just keep it there.”

She continued, “I think it’s the sort of thing that I’m sure I’ll bring out if someone wanted to see it or my children one day want to see it. Then I’ll show them.”

Kate Middleton and Prince William celebrated their 13th anniversary on April 29. Pippa Middleton and James Matthews will be married for seven years, and they are parents to three children: Arthur, Grace, and Rose.