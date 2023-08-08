Kate Middleton and her siblings still have an incredibly close relationship, despite the royal fame. And Pippa once explained how Kate has changed since welcome the royal family into her life back in 2011.

Kate Middleton and her siblings have always been close. She has one sister, Pippa Middleton, and one brother, James Middleton; Kate is the oldest of the three. When she married Prince William, though, her life changed drastically — she went from commoner to royal overnight. Of course, through it all, Kate has maintained a good relationship with her brother and sister.

Still, Pippa once revealed in an interview how things changed once Kate became a member of one of the world’s most important families.

Pippa Middleton revealed that Kate has ‘pressures’ but has remained largely ‘normal’

Interestingly, it doesn’t appear that all the royal fame and fortune have gone to Kate’s head. Through the years, she’s had a steadfast closeness with her immediate family, including her parents. And in a 2014 interview, Pippa Middleton revealed what things were like between her and Kate three years after Kate had married William — and had given birth to the royal family’s future king.

Speaking to Today back in 2014 (via Express), Pippa said that she and Kate remained so close (and that’s the presumed situation today) despite Kate’s new life. “I mean, obviously she has pressures that she’s taken on and things,” Pippa said of her big sister. “But we spend a lot of time together. We still do a lot together as a family.”

Pippa credited growing up with such closeness as being the reason they were able to maintain such a good relationship. “And I think that’s really the heart for all of us is having a really close family that we can sort of be normal with each other, treat each other normally. And that’s sort of kept us all, you know, affixed to the ground.”

When asked about whether she and Kate can still talk like sisters who confide in each other, Pippa said yes. “Yeah, we do have a very normal, sisterly relationship. We’re very close. And, you know, we support each other and get each other’s opinions and things.

Kate Middleton and her siblings remain close today

Despite that Pippa revealed these things about Kate nearly a decade ago, the siblings’ relationship doesn’t seem to have changed all that much. Pippa and James Middleton are both married now, and Kate attended each sibling’s wedding. Though Kate is tasked with many royal duties — especially now that the queen has died and she and William are that much closer to the throne — the Middletons still spend a good amount of time with their royal relatives.

Pippa regularly accompanied her sister to watch Prince William’s polo matches, and though Pippa and Kate are both busy being mothers, they still get together when they can. Kate’s parents, Michael and Carole Middleton, have a very close relationship with their grandchildren. They don’t live too far from William and Kate and manage to see the couple fairly regularly. Kate’s commoner upbringing might have played a big role in keeping her grounded, despite her royal life. As Pippa said, their closeness kept them all “affixed to the ground” even though the family has new-found fame.