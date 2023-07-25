Kate Middleton and her sister, Pippa Middleton, are quite close -- and, surprisingly, Pippa's house is much larger than the one Kate shares with the rest of the Wales family.

Kate Middleton’s younger sister, Pippa Middleton, has made sporadic appearances alongside the princess through the years. She famously stole the show (well, almost) at Kate’s wedding to Prince William when she received much of the public’s attention. These days, Pippa is married and shares three children with her husband, James Matthews. She and Kate have always remained close, and despite that Kate is a member of one of the world’s richest families, Pippa seems to have one thing that Kate does not: a massive home.

It turns out the Princess of Wales’ younger sister lives in a 30-room mansion — much larger than the place Kate shares with William and their three children.

Pippa and Kate Middleton in 2011 | Max Mumby/ Indigo/Getty Images

Inside Pippa Middleton’s 30-room home with James Matthews

According to Express, Pippa and James spent a whopping $19 million on the home, which sits nestled in the United Kingdom’s Berkshire countryside. The home has 30 rooms, but it also comes with a sprawling 150 acres of property; the couple purchased the home in 2022. The couple reportedly added a new pool and some turf along the grounds outside. They also had plans to remodel much of the home, though they have kept quiet on what changes they have made.

Kate, on the other hand, resides in a home that is a fraction of the size of her little sister’s place. Kate and William live in Adelaide Cottage with their three children. The home only has four bedrooms, meaning each child gets their own room, but there are no spare rooms for guests. (This likely isn’t necessary, anyway, given the royals have plenty of other palaces for guests to stay.) Not much is known about the interior of Adelaide Cottage except that, by royal standards, it’s much more “modest” than the Wales’ previous 20-room estate on the grounds of Kensington Palace. Admittedly, Pippa and James’ acreage is nothing compared to William and Kate’s. The Wales’ home is in Windsor Home Park, a massive 650-acre plot of land where other royals live, such as Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank; it’s also the home of Windsor Castle.

Pippa and Kate Middleton at Pippa’s wedding to James Matthews in 2017 | Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

Prince William and Kate Middleton moved to Adelaide Cottage for a fresh start

William and Kate used to live on the grounds of Kensington Palace, and they raised their children there for years. However, in 2022, the family chose to relocate to Windsor for privacy reasons. Kensington Palace reportedly felt too overwhelming in terms of its location and the thousands of people constantly eyeing it. William and Kate have made a tremendous effort to shield their kids from their inevitable fame as much as possible, so a move to Windsor offered something a bit more private.

Suprisingly, Pippa and her husband are also worth more than William and Kate. The royal family as a whole is worth an estimated $88 billion (including all of their assets), but Yahoo! reports that William and Kate’s net worth as a couple is roughly $110 million. Pippa and her husband, on the other hand, are worth roughly $2 billion, largely due to his fortune as the chief executive officer of a major hedge fund group.