Adelaide Cottage gave Prince William and Kate Middleton the 'chance' to do what they've haven't with other royal residences, an expert says.

Moving to Adelaide Cottage meant a big “first” for Prince William and Kate Middleton. A royal commentator says when the couple relocated to the English countryside, they finally had the opportunity to make it their own.

William and Kate’s 2022 Adelaide Cottage move was ‘significant’ for them as a family

Kate Middleton and Prince William | Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

The Prince and Princess of Wales left city life in London, England, to more of a quieter existence in Windsor, England, in 2022. According to Mok O’Keeffe, a royal historian and commentator, it was a milestone of sorts for William, Kate, and their three children; Prince George, 9, Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis 5.

“The move to Adelaide Cottage marked a significant moment in the family life of the Prince and Princess of Wales,” O’Keeffe told Express. “Away from the fishbowl of Kensington Palace, they will be able to lay down roots as a family unit.”

Kensington Palace’s Apartment 1A, complete with 20 rooms, remains William and Kate’s official residence in London. Meanwhile, at Adelaide Cottage they have four bedrooms with a significantly larger outdoor area.

“Family is very important to the royal couple,” the expert continued. “And Adelaide Cottage will give them the space for the sort of activities we all enjoy with children.” William and Kate “are very sporty and the extra space will come in handy for games of cricket or tennis or even family barbecues.”

Adelaide Cottage is located in Windsor Home Park, a 655-acre royal park overseen by the Crown Estate.



William and Kate are able to ‘put their stamp’ on Adelaide Cottage

Prince George, Prince Louis, Kate Middleton, Prince William, and Princess Charlotte | Neil Mockford/Getty Images

Although the Prince and Princess of Wales have called a number of royal properties home over the years, Adelaide Cottage is, per O’Keeffe, the first chance they’ve had to make a space truly their own.

“The flat in Kensington Palace was very formal and many of the pieces were already in place when the royal couple took up residence,” the commentator said. “But Adelaide Cottage is the first real chance that the Wales’s have had to put their stamp on a property.”

“From what we have glimpsed to date,” O’Keeffe added, “the theme is simple and relaxed.” It “has many of the details of a smart English home – floral sofas, family photos, and scatter cushions.”

Adelaide Cottage is actually a ‘substantial’ home

It may have the word “cottage” in the name but, according to O’Keeffe, it’s not exactly an accurate description of William and Kate’s home.

Saying no one should be “fooled” by the cottage name, the royal commentator called Adelaide Cottage a “substantial country house,” just 10 “minutes from Windsor Castle”

“Their current home is, in fact, two residences – Adelaide Cottage and Adelaide Lodge,” they added. “It has a more relaxed vibe than Apartment 1A at Kensington Palace.”

Additionally, it’s close to other royals’ homes, including Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s former U.K. residence, Frogmore Cottage.

O’Keeffe went on to claim Frogmore Cottage “was an option for Wales.’” However, they weren’t fans of the “highly stylised [sic] interior decoration chosen by Harry and Meghan.”

Adelaide Cottage is also centrally located. It’s nearby many other places the family of five frequent, or may someday frequent. From Lambrook School, where George, Charlotte, and Louis attend classes, to Windsor Castle, they’re only a short drive away.

Another potential draw? The home’s proximity to Eton College. O’Keeffe shared it might’ve been the “major driving force for the move” in light of talk Prince George may attend boarding school at Eton College, “which is about 10 minutes away.”