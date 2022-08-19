Prince Harry Reportedly Once Said Kate Middleton Was ‘Almost a Prisoner’ at Kensington Palace

TL;DR:

Kate Middleton and Prince William’s primary residence is a 20-bedroom “apartment” at Kensington Palace.

Prince Harry reportedly described Kate Middleton as “almost a prisoner” at Kensington Palace because of the lack of privacy.

Prince William and Kate Middleton are reportedly moving from London to Windsor, where they’ll live in Adelaide Cottage.

Palace or prison? Kate Middleton and Prince William have stunning homes all over the U.K. But apparently, even they can become something of a gilded cage. A royal expert agrees with Prince Harry after he once reportedly called his sister-in-law a “prisoner” at Kensington Palace.

Apartment 1A is Prince William and Kate Middleton’s home in London

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s primary residence is “Apartment 1A” at Kensington Palace. Located in London, England, it’s their home base in the bustling city not far from Buckingham Palace.

Although it’s referred to as “Apartment 1A,” William and Kate’s home is more like a mansion. It has four stories and 20 rooms. They live there with their three children, Prince George, 9, Princess Charlotte, 7, and Prince Louis, 4.

Occasionally, William and Kate offer glimpses inside their home. They might film a video in one of the many rooms or take a meeting with high-profile guests.

An expert says Kate and William are, ‘in a way,’ prisoners at Kensington Palace because of security, visitors, and lack of privacy

Royal expert and biographer Ingrid Seward explained how Kensington Palace can be restrictive for the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge. She told True Royalty TV’s The Royal Beat, per Newsweek, there are “hundreds of people every day” just beyond their garden wall.

She also recalled Harry telling a friend of hers that Kate “was almost a prisoner” at the palace. “I thought, ‘Don’t be ridiculous, it’s the most gorgeous place to live in London,'” Seward said.

However, after some thought, she agreed with the Duke of Sussex.

“Then I thought about it, and yes, in a way, they are prisoners there because they have a beautiful house and a beautiful garden. But beyond that garden are hundreds of people every day and massive security,” she said.

Seward continued, saying Kate’s Kensington Palace existence is more limiting than that of her mother-in-law, Princess Diana, who also used to live in an apartment there.

“Kate can’t walk in the park like Diana used to,” Seward said. “She can’t take her dog into the park. The only place to go is a field where the helicopters land, so you are very imprisoned, and everyone knows what you’re doing and coming and going.”

Kensington Palace is a ‘glorious prison’ for Kate and William’s kids too

According to Seward, Kensington Palace is also a “prison” for George, Charlotte, and Louis.

“I think Wills and Kate need space to bring up their children. Kensington Palace is a glorious prison for kids,” she told The Sun. “They want to be able to play football without being watched from behind the gates.”

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are reportedly leaving city life behind for a somewhat quieter existence in the English countryside. They’re believed to be moving to Adelaide Cottage nearby Queen Elizabeth II at Windsor Castle.

“I think Windsor will be perfect for them, as they will have lots of freedom and they can all be at school together,” Seward said.

