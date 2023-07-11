'The air kiss is a difficult ritual that often mystifies men,' a body language expert said of Prince William and Kate Middleton's smooch on the polo field.

Sporting events are known to bring out public displays of affection, or PDA, in Prince William and Kate Middleton. However, an air kiss at a July 2023 polo match wasn’t doing it. A body language expert says the Prince of Wales had apparent “reservations” about giving his wife an air kiss.

Kate looked ‘so much more comfortable’ than William doing an air kiss at a July 6 polo match

It was off to the polo field on July 6, 2023, for the Princess and Princess of Wales. William and Kate attended the Royal Charity Polo Cup in Windsor, England, nearby Windsor Castle and Adelaide Cottage, where they live with Prince George, 9, Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 5.

The couple’s “air kiss” at the match caught the attention of body language expert Judi James. Kate, the expert noticed, looked “so much more comfortable greeting her husband with an air kiss,” (via Daily Mail).

On the hand, by the expert’s estimation, William did not. “Despite approaching the ritual looking emotionally needy, hunching his shoulders, leaning forward, and performing an embrace announcement gesture to register his delight, he keeps things more formal once he docks in.”

Prince William showed he can be ‘self-conscious’ about Kate Middleton PDA with with polo air kiss

“The couple are increasingly less reserved about their PDAs recently,” the expert continued. PDA examples include a butt pat from Kate and touching each other’s arms, just to name a few. However, according to the expert, the pair’s air kiss demonstrated “William can still be rather self-conscious about them.”

Why? “There are three quite practical reasons for his reservations here,” she noted, saying they may stem from the gesture itself to King Charles III and Princess Diana’s air kisses.

“Firstly the air kiss is a difficult ritual that often mystifies men,” James said. “Then there is the macho spirit of polo, where PDAs with wives are less common. And, lastly, he must be sadly aware of his father’s iconic but telling miss-kisses with his mother at similar events, putting pressure on him to get it right.”

Overall William ‘looked totally and almost blissfully happy’ with ‘confident’ Kate

Willliam’s seemingly awkward “air kiss” body language was just one moment at the polo match where, according to James, the Prince of Wales looked, for the most part, incredibly “happy.”

Kate, the expert told Express, “looked very much like a proud parent at school sports day,” cheering on William and walking around the polo field with a “confident stride.” Meanwhile, William, in response to his wife’s “close eye contact,” burst of “naughty-looking laughter,” and “sweet dominant pose,” appeared more than OK.

William “looked totally and almost blissfully happy with her rituals, even producing some complimentary body language,” James said. The Prince of Wales stood behind Kate when they posed for photos and “stood looking bashfully down at his award while she oozes confidence beside him.”

