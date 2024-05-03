The 'RHONJ' stars visited the NYC landmark following an appearance on 'Sherri,' where they opened up about using Ozempic to lose weight.

Two New Jersey housewives paid a visit to a Big Apple landmark ahead of the season 14 premiere of The Real Housewives of New Jersey. Dolores Catania and Margaret Josephs took a break from doing press for the upcoming season of the Bravo show to visit the Empire State Building.

Catania and Josephs both took to social media to post about their visit to the famous skyscraper. “Such an amazing experience,” Josephs wrote on her Instagram Story.

Margaret Jospehs and Dolores Catania of ‘The Real Housewives of New Jersey’ visit the ESB at The Empire State Building on May 2, 2024 | Roy Rochlin/Getty Images for Empire State Realty Trust

The Real Housewives of New Jersey stars posed for a photo at the iconic Empire State Building in New York City on Thursday, May 2.

Dolores Catania | Roy Rochlin/Getty Images for Empire State Realty Trust

Catania wore a color-block pink top and pants embellished with flowers by Area as she stood on the building’s 86th-floor outdoor viewing deck.

Margaret Josephs | Roy Rochlin/Getty Images for Empire State Realty Trust

Josephs donned an all-white ensemble, including a jacket from fellow Housewife Melissa Gorga’s fashion line Envy By Melissa Gorga.

Dolores Catania and Margaret Josephs | Roy Rochlin/Getty Images for Empire State Realty Trust

During their visit to the Empire State Building, the Bravo stars posed with King Kong’s hands. The giant ape famously scaled the skyscraper in the 1933 movie.

Dolores Catania and Margaret Josephs | Roy Rochlin/Getty Images for Empire State Realty Trust

Also on May 2, Catania and Joseph visited the set of Sherri Shepherd’s talk show Sherri, where they opened up about taking the prescription drug Ozempic to slim down.

Both RHONJ stars fessed up to taking the medication, which is FDA-approved for people with type 2 diabetes but is often used off-label for weight loss.

“There’s no shame in it,” Catania said (via YouTube). “If a doctor gives it to you, if you’re doing things right, you’re becoming healthier by losing weight.”

Josephs said the medication helped after she struggled to lose weight once she reached menopause.

“It shuts off that food noise, my blood work is great,” she said, adding, “I don’t know why there’s any shame in it if it’s helpful to people.”

The Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 14 premieres Sunday, May 5 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Bravo. Episodes stream the next day on Peacock.

For more on the entertainment world and exclusive interviews, subscribe to Showbiz Cheat Sheet’s YouTube channel.