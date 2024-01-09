Months after 'Real Housewives of New Jersey' star Jennifer Aydin appeared to body-shame a fan at BravoCon, followers continue to bring negativity to her social media accounts.

Real Housewives of New Jersey fans aren’t letting go of star Jennifer Aydin’s body-shaming comments at BravoCon 2023. Months after the incident, the Housewife’s Instagram page continues to be flooded with negative commentary.

Fans are handing Jennifer Aydin the same negativity she dished out at BravoCon

Aydin is now receiving the same trolling she dished out to a fan at BravoCon in November 2023. Page Six reported on the incident, where Aydin appeared to body shame an attendee regarding her appearance.

A BravoCon customer took to the stage to ask Aydin, “Do you think you could crawl any further up Teresa Giudice’s a**?” In response, Aydin said, “First of all, let me enlighten you. Sorry you don’t have any good friends, but good friends support each other all the time, and she supports me too.”

The other RHONJ stars on stage, including Aydin’s husband Bill, Teresa’s husband Louis Ruelas, and Jackie Goldschneider, appeared to encourage Aydin’s remarks. They laughed and applauded her as she shamed the fan for her appearance.

The fan was casually dressed in a video reposted on a Real Housewives of New Jersey fan page. Aydin appeared to bodyshame the attendee, yelling, “Hey! Hey, big boy! Big boy with a big mouth. Teresa’s gonna say something to you.”

Some fans continue to criticize Aydin over the BravoCon incident. Her Instagram post comment section has become full of followers attempting to give the RHONJ cast member the same treatment she gave the BravoCon attendee. It’s clear that many fans have neither forgiven nor forgotten what Aydin said on stage in Las Vegas.

For her part, Aydin has not apologized for her comments. Instead, she doubled down on the remarks, claiming the BravoCon fan was “rude” and adding another insult regarding their appearance in an Instagram comment.

Jennifer Aydin has been a lightning rod for drama on ‘Real Housewives of New Jersey’

Jennifer Aydin’s body-shaming controversy is by no means her first experience with bad press. She first appeared on The Real Housewives of New Jersey beginning in season 9. The mother of five seemed like a lightning rod for drama from the start.

She clashed with Melissa Gorga and Margaret Josephs after she attempted to find out information about Jackie Goldschneider’s husband, Evan. She came to physical blows with Gorga while visiting her beach house with her husband, Bill.

Aydin does not hold back in her commentary when defending herself and her friends. Many of her unfiltered statements can be heard in the above video.

In season 13, after befriending Danielle Cabral, Aydin and Cabral began to clash. By season 15, Aydin reportedly pushed Danielle, leading her to throw a drink at Aydin. This altercation led to both women’s temporary suspension from the series.

Bravo’s Real Housewives of New Jersey is currently on hiatus. RHONJ Season 14 will debut in 2023.