Why Were Jennifer Aydin and Danielle Cabral Suspended From RHONJ, and What Does It Mean for the Show Going Forward?

Filming for 'The Real Housewives of New Jersey' was briefly paused after a physical altercation between two stars. The cast will return to the set after Jennifer Aydin and Danielle Cabral were issued warnings for their behavior.

Filming for season 14 of The Real Housewives of New Jersey is underway, and there is a new feud in town. Two of the show’s stars have been put in a time-out after their snark turned physical. According to several sources, Bravo has launched an investigation after a tense moment between Jennifer Aydin and Danielle Cabral turned violent. The duo have been suspended from filming. So, what does it all mean for the season moving forward?

Jennifer Aydin and Danielle Cabral’s scenes were put on ice, according to a source

Rumors of a physical altercation between Jennifer Aydin and Danielle Cabral began swirling earlier this week. While Bravo has not issued an official statement, a source did speak with People. According to the publication’s source, the cast of RHONJ was filming scenes at Teresa Giudice’s abode when tempers began to flair.

The cast of ‘The Real Housewives of New Jersey’ | Eugene Gologursky/Bravo via Getty Images

The source claims Aydin instigated the fight by pushing Cabral. Cabral retaliated by throwing a glass at Aydin. At that point, the duo were suspended from filming while Bravo investigated the incident. The entire incident went down on Sept. 24. No one was seriously harmed in the altercation.

What does Jennifer Aydin and Danielle Cabral’s fight mean for the season moving forward?

While Jennifer Aydin and Danielle Cabral were put on pause by RHONJ executives, it doesn’t look like it will cause any lasting issues for the filming schedule. According to a source who spoke with Us Weekly, Bravo has issued warnings to both Aydin and Cabral for their behavior, and they are set to return to filming over the weekend.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey began filming its 14th season in August. Bravo has not publicly shared how long filming will last or when fans can expect to see season 14 on TV. Season 13 premiered in February 2023, so fans hope to see the ladies return sometime in early 2024. It is unclear whether Cabral and Aydin’s fight will make the series or if the footage will end up on the editing room floor.

When did they join the cast of ‘The Real Housewives of New Jersey’?

Now heading into its 14th season, The Real Housewives of New Jersey has seen cast members come and go. Teresa Giudice is the only original cast member left on the series, and her sister-in-law, Melissa Gorga, is the cast member with the second longest tenure. Aydin and Cabral are newer additions to the series.

Jennifer Aydin | Cindy Ord/GC Images

Jennifer Aydin joined the show for season 9. Aydin is a Long Island native who married Dr. Bill Aydin in 2001. The couple live in 10,000-square-foot Paramus, New Jersey estate with their five children. Dr. Bill Aydin is a plastic surgeon.

Danielle Cabral joined the cast for season 13. Cabral is the owner of Boujie Kidz, a children’s clothing company. Most of her time is spent on her business and young children. Still, she has a bit of extra time to stir up drama on RHONJ. Cabral and her husband, Nate Cabral, also a business owner, live in Sayreville, New Jersey.