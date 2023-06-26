Teresa Giudice and Melissa Gorga might be sworn enemies on 'The Real Housewives of New Jersey' but they have one thing in common, their style.

They say imitation is the sincerest form of flattery. If that’s true, then Melissa Gorga and Teresa Giudice are flattering each other all over social media. Over the last two months, both women have been accused by The Real Housewives of New Jersey fans of copying each other. There is plenty of evidence to shore up the claims, too. Giudice and Gorga, sisters-in-law, have a longstanding feud, making the imitation even more amusing to social media followers.

The sisters-in-law have the same kitchen design

In December, just weeks after Melissa Gorga showed off her kitchen, fit for entertaining a massive crowd, Teresa Giudice shared her kitchen redesign. Fans were quick to point out just how similar the two setups were. Both Gorga and Giudice have white cabinets with white countertops. Each kitchen features a massive stainless steel stove, an ornate range hood, and gold accents. Both kitchens offer ample seating around large islands.

It’s hard to say if one sister-in-law copied the other, though. The Gorgas have been working on their house for over a year, while Giudice has spent a fair bit of time on her kitchen redesign, too. We will never know if Giudice and Gorga were aware of each other’s kitchen plans. The similarities may be just a coincidence, but The Real Housewives of New Jersey fans are convinced someone stole someone’s design plans, points out Page Six. They just aren’t 100% sure who.

Melissa Gorga was just seen wearing the same pants as Teresa Giudice

The kitchen scandal was months ago, but more copycat behavior has happened. This week, Instagram followers roasted Melissa Gorga after she shared photos from her daughter’s graduation celebration. In the snapshots, Gorga is wearing a pair of striped beige and white linen pants to the event. She paired the pants with a white, high-neck tank top and a white blazer. The outfit was sleek and looked great on Gorga, especially when she stood next to her daughter, Antonia, who chose a short, all-white dress for the affair.

The outfit would have been perfect if Teresa Giudice hadn’t worn the exact same pair of pants several weeks earlier to a similar event. In May, Teresa Giudice was on hand to see her daughter, Gia Giudice, graduate from Rutgers. She wore, you guessed it, striped beige and white linen pants for the special occasion. Instead of pairing the pants with a solid color, she opted to carry the pattern through the entire outfit with a matching tank and blazer. Antonia Gorga took a page out of Gia’s stylebook, too. Gia also wore an all-white dress for her graduation day. The similarities in the photos are hard to ignore.

Melissa Gorga and Teresa Giudice might be sworn enemies. The sisters-in-law may never get along again. At least there is photographic evidence that they have the same style, though.