Gia Giudice Slams Uncle, Joe Gorga, for Possibly Staged Meetup With Her Father

Last week, Joe Gorga and Joe Giudice put aside their issues and met in the Bahamas. The allegedly spontaneous meeting was documented on Gorga’s Instagram. While the The Real Housewives of New Jersey star seems to have had a change of heart about his former brother-in-law, not everyone is buying it.

Joe Gorga is getting called out on Instagram for a potentially staged video

Joe Gorga and Joe Giudice just happened to be in the same bar at the same time in the Bahamas. At the very least, that’s what Joe Gorga wants The Real Housewives of New Jersey fans to believe. A few days ago. Gorga posted a video to his Instagram account that showed him “running into” Joe Giudice in the Bahamas.

Joe Gorga | Santiago Felipe/Getty Images

In the post’s caption, Gorga doubled down on the spontaneous nature of the meetup and video, claiming, “We were both happy to see each other and catch up. Glad someone caught it.” Not everyone believes Gorga, though, including his niece.

Gia Giudice was quick to call out her uncle

While Gorga is acting like the meeting was serendipitous and a welcomed surprise, not everyone is so sure about that. Gia Giudice, Teresa, and Joe’s eldest daughter took to the comments section of her uncle’s post to call him out.

Gia Giudice | Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

The soon-to-be college graduate took to the comments section to call her uncle an opportunist. She reminded him that he had done nothing but speak poorly about her father in the years since his arrest. The eldest Giudice daughter is not wrong. Joe Gorga has spoken out against his former brother-in-law multiple times over the years. During Teresa and Joe’s divorce, Gorga called Joe Giudice toxic.

Gia also doesn’t seem convinced that the meeting between Gorga and her father was as spontaneous as he claims. Gia hinted at the meeting being staged, and most fans seem to agree. So many people have suggested the Gorgas staged the meetup that Melissa Gorga has gone public to defend her husband.

What is Gia Giudice up to now?

Gia’s life is pretty full when she’s not busy calling out her family on Instagram. At 22, she is just a couple of months away from her college graduation and already has a job lined up. In January, Gia took to Instagram to share her plans to join an immigration law firm upon graduation. She will be working as an intern. She plans to attend law school in the future.

Gia’s interest in immigration law surely stems from her father’s own legal troubles. Following his prison sentence for fraud, Joe Giudice was deported to Italy. The father of four had spent nearly his entire life in the United States but never became a citizen. The former reality TV star spent months fighting the deportation before agreeing to head back to Italy to await an appeal.

Joe Giudice has since moved out of Italy and is residing in the Bahamas, which is an easier trip for his family members to make for visits. Gia appears to visit her father in the Carribean regularly.