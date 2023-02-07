‘RHONJ’: Gia Giudice Announces New Job With Immigration Law Firm After Father’s Deportation: ‘She Wants to Help’

Gia Giudice has plans to step into a brand new role. The eldest daughter of Teresa Giudice, who is often featured in episodes of The Real Housewives of New Jersey, has taken an interest in immigration law. Currently, Gia is finishing up her final semester at Rutgers University. However, she has already secured a gig for herself for after she graduates. But where exactly will the reality TV star be working?

Gia Giudice | Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank

Gia Giudice announced her new job on Instagram

In a joint Instagram post with attorney Kathleen Martinez of Martinez Immigration firm, Gia announced the position she has lined up following her commencement. Of course, the RHONJ star and the lawyer took the opportunity to reference an iconic line from the film Legally Blonde in the announcement post.

“What, like it’s hard?” the post reads. “We are so excited to welcome @_giagiudice to the firm!! Welcome to @attorneymartinez / Martinez Immigration firm, Gia!” Fans and friends were quick to congratulate Gia on her new position. Her stepfather, Louie Ruelas, offered her words of encouragement in the comments. “Congratulations!!” he penned on his stepdaughter’s post. “You look amazing! Super proud of you.”

What kind of work with the ‘RHONJ’ star be doing for the law firm?

But what kind of work will Gia be doing for the law firm which serves people in all 50 states? Since Gia has not attended law school, some people wondered if she’d be training as a paralegal. However, Martinez was quick to clarify that the RHONJ cast member will be serving as an intern.

“She will be interning for us,” Martinez penned about Gia. “She wants to help immigrants more than people realize. Her heart is so big for that.” It’s not surprising to hear that Gia has an interest in immigration law since she has a personal connection to it. RHONJ fans will recall that Gia’s father, Joe Giudice, was deported to Italy back in 2019 after serving a 41-month sentence in prison for fraud.

Gia’s dad, Joe Guidice, may have sparked his daughter’s interest in immigration law

Joe has since relocated from Italy to the Bahamas. This decision puts him in closer proximity to his daughters and allows them to visit him more frequently. Despite being based in different countries, Gia has remained very close to her father. RHONJ fans will surely recall that she frequently posts sweet tributes to Joe on her Instagram page.

“Happy birthday to my best friend,” Gia captioned an Instagram post she made in honor of Joe’s birthday. “I love you so much, I am so grateful to be here celebrating with you! You are my rock, let’s celebrate tonight.” In another Instagram post, Gia referred to her dad as “my world.” It seems that Joe may have inadvertently sparked Gia’s interest in immigration law. We’re sure RHONJ fans are interested to see if she will enjoy her new gig. Only time will tell if some aspects of her new job will make their way onto the popular reality TV show.