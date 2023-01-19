‘RHONJ’ Star Teresa Giudice Shares a Sweet Message In Honor of Daughter Gia’s 22nd Birthday

Teresa Giudice’s eldest daughter, Gia Giudice, doesn’t know about you, but she’s feeling 22. The college student referenced Taylor Swift’s memorable tune “22” as she celebrated another year around the sun. Many people went out of their way to send Gia warm wishes as she rang in a personal new year. Among them, of course, was her mom, with whom she shares a close relationship. But what sweet message did the reality TV star share with her daughter?

Gia Giudice and Teresa Giudice | Evan Angelstro/Bravo

Teresa Giudice is very close to her eldest daughter

Fans of Real Housewives of New Jersey will recall that Teresa and Gia have a close relationship. Amidst her mother’s feud with her uncle, Joe Gorga, and his wife, Melissa Gorga, Gia seemed to take her mother’s side. While she remains civil with her uncle and will speak to him out of respect on holidays, she doesn’t seem to have a bunch of friendly communication with him in her everyday life. The 22-year-old seems content to support her mother but also attempts to stay out of the family drama.

The ‘Real Housewives of New Jersey’ star wished Gia Giudice a happy birthday on Instagram

Teresa certainly isn’t shy about showing the world how much she loves her daughter. Taking to her Instagram page, she created a sweet post about Gia and shared it with her 2.3 million Instagram followers. “Happy 22nd Birthday @_giagiudice, you are beautiful inside and out love and adore you with all my heart,” she captioned the photo.

Gia’s birthday celebrations began earlier this month in Mexico

But Gia didn’t limit her birthday festivities to just one day. Earlier this month, the reality TV daughter traveled to Tulum, Mexico, with her family as well as her boyfriend. During one night on the trip, the group celebrated Gia’s 22nd with chocolate and tequila shots. But the celebrating didn’t stop there.

Teresa made her daughter an epic birthday dinner

To celebrate her birthday, Gia also had a family dinner in her hometown of New Jersey. Teresa gave fans a glimpse into her 22-year-old’s celebrations via her Instagram stories. The mom of four honored her Italian roots by cooking up some fusilli with red sauce, sausage, and salad. Naturally, the meal was served with plenty of bread also. For dessert, she got a big cake for her daughter, which was white with purple frosting. “Happy 22nd birthday, Gia,” the cake read, which was also adorned with a flower. Clearly, the Giudice family isn’t short on celebrations. It seems Gia had a very happy birthday indeed.