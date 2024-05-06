Jenelle Evans is poised for a return to MTV, and now she appears to have a new man in her life. While she hasn't revealed a suitor's face or shared his name, she's clearly soft-launching a relationship on TikTok.

Jenelle Evans and David Eason are not yet divorced. It could be several months before the former Teen Mom 2 couple officially files to dissolve their marriage. In the meantime, it looks like they are back in the dating market. Jenelle Evans recently took to TikTok to soft launch a new romance. While she didn’t name any names or show her mystery man’s face, it’s easy to understand what she was implying with her post.

Jenelle Evans implies that she has a new love interest

It looks like Jenelle Evans is ready to look for love again. On Thursday, Jenelle posted a new video to TikTok that soft-launched a new romantic partner. In the video, Evans is standing in a bathroom mouthing the words to “I Like The Way You Kiss Me’ by Artemas. The video transitions to Evans sitting in a car with her arm wrapped around the forearm of a mystery man. In the clip, her head rests on a man’s shoulder as she lip-syncs to the song.

Jenelle Evans | MTV/YouTube

In later social media posts, Evans appeared to be in the company of a man, but she opted not to address who she was spending time with. In follow-up videos, she did not show the potential love interest’s face either. Whether or not she’ll share the identity of her mystery man with her social media followers is anyone’s guess, but it’s possible she’s been advised not to.

Jenelle Evans has hinted at a love interest before her recent videos

While this is the first time Evans has partially shown a potential suitor on TikTok, it isn’t the first time she’s hinted at a new romantic connection. Not long after she split from David Eason, Jenelle began sharing vague posts on Facebook and Instagram about a connection she had made with someone. She posted multiple times about hitting phone call records and enjoying some “pillow talk.”

Evans never actually confirmed that she had a new man in her life, though. She hadn’t proven a new love interest existed, either. Without concrete evidence, many followers assumed the vague posts were fictional musings intended to make her soon-to-be-ex jealous. It’s entirely possible Evans is still trying to make Eason jealous. Still, an actual love interest might be in the mix, too.

She might not be the only one looking for a new partner

Evans is clearly enjoying some flirtation, but she might not be the only one in the market for a new partner. David Eason doesn’t appear to be against the idea of dating. Evans suggested her former partner was “busy on Tinder” when she was asked why he failed to protect the family from a potential intruder. While Teen Mom 2 fans launched a campaign to locate his profile, followers were unable to find him. That doesn’t mean a profile doesn’t exist, though.

David Eason MTV/YouTube

David also hinted at potentially finding love, too. The troubled North Carolina native has been spending his time in bars recently. He also took to TikTok to suggest he doesn’t bring people back to the boat he is currently living on. While he never mentioned women, followers were quick to surmise that Eason was referencing potential hookups.