It has been weeks since the rumors that Jenelle Evans and David Eason separated first hit social media. Teen Mom 2 fans have been largely skeptical of the separation. Neither Eason nor Evans have made social media posts directly addressing the end of their marriage, which would be out of character for the duo. Jenelle is finally talking now. While she didn’t directly address the alleged breakup, she did say her husband of six years is busy on Tinder. She did confirm the breakup by filing for separation, though.

Jenelle Evans accuses her husband of using Tinder

Jenelle Evans has been reluctant to talk about her relationship with David Eason in recent weeks. Her social media followers have been waiting for her to give up some info, and now she finally has. After sharing a series of TikToks about an attempted break-in at her property, Evans took to the comments section to clear up misinformation. She was quick to reply to one follower who asked her exactly where Eason was and why he didn’t “defend his family” from an alleged trespasser.

Ensley Jolie Eason, Janelle Evans, Maryssa Eason, and David Eason | Bruce Glikas/Getty Images

Jenelle simply replied that Eason was “busy on Tinder.” She did not elaborate further, but it’s clear that she wants it known that Eason was not home when the break-in happened. Evans has repeatedly stated that she was alone in the home with her three children when the intruder appeared.

Evans recently filed for legal separation from Eason and cleared up the living situation. In the filing obtained by the U.S. Sun, Eason has been living on a boat that he and Evans own for several weeks. His daughter from a previous marriage was reportedly asked to vacate the home Evans and Eason shared. It is unclear if Maryssa is currently living with her father or if she is staying with another guardian. Maryssa is 16.

David Eason and Jenelle Evans met each other on Tinder

The fact that Eason is potentially on Tinder is pretty interesting. After all, it’s the dating app that Eason used to meet Evans way back in 2015. The couple hooked up after Evans ended things with her Nathan Griffith, the father of her second child, Kaiser Griffith.

Jenelle Evans and David Eason | Alo Ceballos/GC Images

Jenelle and David always had a rocky relationship, but they still ended up tying the knot. The couple wed in September 2017 and have been together off and on since. They broke up in 2019 after David Eason shot and killed the family dog. They hooked back up months later. Evans’ most recent legal filing is the first time she has legally filed for separation from Eason. If the couple does divorce, their marriage will have lasted for just six years.